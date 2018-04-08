Is it time for a new credit card? Here's how to choose the best one for you

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When’s the last time you switched credit cards? According to a new study from CreditCards.com, 40 percent of American cardholders have never changed their primary card — or have gone at least 10 years without changing. That may be costing them some serious money. For starters, today’s intro bonus offers are almost three times what they were a decade ago. Additionally, today’s low interest rates and balance transfer offers have meant that if you do carry a balance on your old card, you’re not only missing out on rewards — you’re very likely passing up the chance to get out of debt faster and cheaper.

These days, it’s downright silly for people to earn nothing on their spending, says Thomas Donaldson, Senior Credit Specialist at CompareCards. “Ten years ago you would have said it was crazy to [receive] a sign-up bonus of $500 just for spending $3,000, but today that tends to be the norm. That’s huge compared to what’s been available in the past.”

If you’re afraid to apply for a new card, don’t be.

Some people may be worried about the negative impact on your credit score when the financial institution to which you’ve applied checks your credit — a so-called “hard pull.” No need, says Matt Schulz, CreditCards.com senior analyst. “The hard pull will ding your credit score for a short time, but we’re talking about months, not years, and it’s just a few points,” Schulz explains. “It’s not something people need to worry about.”