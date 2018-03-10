The Connector

Instead of saying, "Do you know so-and-so" which can make people feel like a total loser if they have to say no, this chick says "OMG — you should know so-and so. I'll introduce you." And you know it's not just empty chitchat, because she opens her phone and puts it on her to-do list right there in front of you. You love this woman for being so generous with her connections, but, honestly, knowing you and making the right intros makes her look better too.

The Suggester

Have you ever had lunch with someone and come away with a long to-do list of conferences you have to research, articles you have to read and products you have to try? That's the Suggester. She'd be exhausting if she wasn't so smart and usually right.

The Sympathy Sister

Everyone needs one chick in her squad who says, "Ugh, that is the worst thing I've ever heard. You poor baby. You deserve better." She simply gives you the permission to feel all the feels — which is not celebrated enough, IMHO.

Your Plus One

She's the ultimate work-event wingwoman. It looks bad if you tote your boyfriend along to all your industry parties and networking cocktails. And your other friends just aren't interested. Your Plus One comes with her own cred, and she knows how to strike up a convo with the power players who intimidate you and when to save you from the cling-ons who won't...stop...talking.

The Insider

This woman is senior, celebrated, well known and likes you! She'd be your mentor, if she had time for that kind of formal arrangement. Instead, she's someone you can email (sparingly) if you have a well-thought out question or need a carefully researched connection request. She probably says you remind her of herself when she was younger — great! Total compliment.

Warning: Stay Away from the Dark Clouds

Make it your mission to build a squad of supportive, productive people you admire and respect, and who are all about shedding light — not sucking it out of everyone's day with their constant complaining. When I started at Seventeen, there was a small group who gathered around the water cooler to complain. You could practically see the dark cloud from down the hall. These people were about negativity, not about being amazing or coming up with solutions to the stuff that bugged them. Always remember that no good can come from being a dark cloud or aligning yourself with one. Ditto to the social climbers, who use other women as stepping stones, and the flakers, who promise stuff but never follow through.

Excerpted from THE BIG LIFE by Ann Shoket with permission from Rodale Books. © 2017 Ann Shoket.

