Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: This one thing is the key to success in work and love

On what it's like to be the "mean Shark" on "Shark Tank"

Everybody calls me the mean shark on "Shark Tank." That's not true. I'm the only shark that tells the truth. In money, it's just black and white. Either you make it, or you lose it. So you might as well deal with the truth right from the get-go. If you're doing something that's going to go bankrupt, why not deal with it now, and start something else that maybe will be successful?

On why he thinks he actually is Mr. Wonderful

Everybody asks, "Why are you Mr. Wonderful?" And the answer? Because it's true.

On learning to be a "tough guy"

People ask me all the time, "Why are you so tough? Did you learn that?" I said, "No. It's just dealing with the truth all the time." In business, you've got to deal with the truth. You can't make up stuff, it just happens to you. Reality always comes and bites you in the heinie, so why not deal with it from day one? The truth is what's important, not the fake sides of things. Because you're always telling yourself, "Things are gonna work out." When in reality, sometimes they don't. Deal with it. Get over it, pick yourself up off the floor, and start again. That's what entrepreneurship is all about.

On dealing with his own employees with brutal honesty

I've got all kind of people working for me, and I always tell them the same story. Love is like business. Marriage is like business. And here's what I mean. When you first fall in love, and you fall in trust with somebody, it's a magical time. You go to that relationship fully in lockstep with each other, because you trust each other.

Then that time comes, as it often does in relationships, years later, when somebody breaks that trust. Now what do you do with it? Do you lie to your partner, or do you come out and tell the truth? 'Cause the truth always comes out. And when that happens, the first time you cheat in love or in business, you lose 50% of the equity of that relationship forever. You can never get it back. You may keep the relationship, but it'll never be the same. Remember that when you're cheating. 50% gone forever.