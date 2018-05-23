The single woman's guide to managing money at every age

Get the Better newsletter.

More U.S. adults than ever before are single — 110 million at last count, according to the US Census Bureau — though the number continues to rise. The majority of them, some 53%, are women. That, as singles expert Bella DePaulo points out, can be a positive. Singles are having more sex than marrieds, she notes. And the idea that being married keeps you healthier seems to no longer be universally accepted — particularly for women. But when it comes to money, being single brings a variety of different, if not necessarily tougher, challenges.

In fact, one-third of single women are concerned about their finances according to Single Women and Money, a new piece of research from Fidelity Investments. It also revealed single women are the least likely demographic to have a financial plan in place for setting savings goals and paying down debt. So what do you need to do and when do you need to do it? Here's a decade-by-decade guide to embracing your financial future.

In your 20s