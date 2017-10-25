The Smartphone App That Completely Changed the Way I See Money

(Qapital has added more options for banking since I’ve started using it, including a checking account and debit card, but I still simply use it for my savings.)

I was very excited to start using it. I’d finally be able to set aside money for taxes without the hassle of forcing myself to do so — it was one super-annoying money thing I’d finally have take care of. But what I didn’t realize was that each of Qapital’s goals is customizable; you can change the amounts and percentages to whatever suits you. So while I could use the Freelancer Rule to save 30 percent for my taxes, I could also set up a second Freelancer Rule to save a different percentage for something else, and a third, and so on.

After looking through my spending and deciding how much I could save, I set up several savings goals. I then applied the Freelancer Rule in different increments to each goal, which now looks like this:

Taxes: 30 percent

Retirement savings (which I transfer to my Roth IRA once a month): 10 percent

Moving fund (to cover first month’s rent/security deposit/other expenses when I move early next year): 5 percent

Vacation fund: 5 percent

The beauty of the app is that I can change my goals whenever I feel like it. For instance, when I first started, one of my goals was to pad out my emergency fund, but when I got to a certain point, I ended that goal and moved on to saving for my upcoming move.

It’s such a good system for me in so many ways. Not only am I covered for taxes, but now, whenever I want to cover trip costs, I just dip into my vacation fund instead of putting them on my credit card and praying I’ll be able to cover it later. I’m still learning to have discipline with money, and soon I want to add even more goals — such as a gifts and charitable donations fund, or even a wardrobe fund to make buying clothes a more straightforward part of my life, financially.

There’s a lot of personal finance advice out there that’s touted as tried-and-true: "This works for most people, so it will work for you, too!" But when some tactic that’s universally revered, like automatic savings deposits, doesn’t work for you, it can be incredibly frustrating.

But that’s one thing the personal finance community has, in the past, often gotten wrong: There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for everybody. We’re all dealt different hands in life. Regardless of whether it’s out of necessity or desire, some of us make unconventional life decisions — and that means we need unconventional solutions. I’m so glad I found Qapital, because it’s made reaching my savings goals (and to be honest, I’m barely using any of the app’s functions). If you find yourself struggling with pieces of conventional personal finance wisdom, I bet there’s a better solution for you somewhere — you simply have to go looking for it.

