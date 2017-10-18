The survey suggests that Berger isn’t the only who shocked her folks: 33 percent of older millennials (aged 27 to 36) said they share their salary with colleagues while only eight percent of baby boomers were so forthcoming.

"I was pleasantly surprised that so many millennials are talking openly about salary," says Berger. "The more we talk about money, the more we learn."

Knowing What You’re Worth And Advocating For Yourself

And the more we talk about money — particularly the money we earn — the more comfortable we are having such discussions, which can be helpful when we sit down with our bosses for that annual review.

“It is so important to have conversations around salary so that it's no longer taboo,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert for Monster.com. “The more you talk about it without thinking that it's something you shouldn’t be talking about, the more confident you’ll likely be when you approach negotiation conversations. If you're trained to think money is hush-hush, it will be much more challenging to speak about it openly, calmly and confidently with your boss.”

Erin Lowry, personal finance expert and author of "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Yourself Together," perceives this move millennials are making towards transparency around salary as "incredibly beneficial; it encourages people to advocate for themselves and get paid what their worth."

While you can do your research online on salary comparison sites like Glassdoor and PayScale, Salemi stresses that nothing really beats an open conversation with your colleagues. Even if you do find out you’re underpaid, you’ve learned something valuable — and you can do something about it, which Salemi stresses is essential.

“If you're underpaid you need to take action,” advises Salemi, adding that this could play out in a number of ways, either by talking one on one with your boss or brushing up your resumé and looking for another job. Either way, “this is empowering information, and you need to know.”

Shutting Down The Gender Pay Gap — And Building Trust

Being open about pay can also help us shine a light on the gender pay gap (women still make roughly $0.83 for every dollar men do), and ideally, work to close it.

“Salary transparency, or at least providing access to the range a company is willing to pay for specific positions, is a first step towards eradicating [the gender pay gap],” says Marissa Peretz, founder and recruiter at Silicon Beach Talent. “People who discover they are being paid less than their peers have the option to build a case to bring their salary in line with others at their level and start a discourse with their manager to move forward.”