Brooklyn-based product designer Ryder Carroll finds regular planners too inflexible to track his endless to-do’s. That’s why he created the “bullet journal” — a note taking methodology that combines productivity with mindfulness.

Whether you’re on vacation or running between meetings, the bullet journal evolves alongside your needs, and helps you focus on what’s important, according to its creator.

“A big part of bullet journaling is taking a step back, figuring out how you’re investing your attention, your time and your energy, and making sure that it is actually valuable,” Carroll tells Better.

HOW IT WORKS

The bullet journal consists of four sections, or modules.

Getting started is easy — all you need is a pen and a blank notebook.

In your notebook, you will create four sections, or modules, that work together: The Index, the Future Log, the Monthly Log, and the Daily Log.

“A good way to think about the bullet journal is that it’s modular in that the entire methodology is based on these separate modules or collections and every collection does exactly what it sounds like — it collects related types of data,” explains Carroll.

Index: The Index is the first few pages of your journal, and includes your upcoming activities and events with their corresponding page numbers.

The Future Log: This module includes items that need to be scheduled months in advance.

The Monthly Log: This module consists of a calendar and task list that gives you a bird’s eye view of what you need to get done in a month.

The Daily Log: This module uses “rapid logging” to track your day-to-day activities.

Watch the video to learn more about how these sections work together.

Rapid logging

When Carroll was a teenager, he was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder. He found it difficult to pay attention in class. To stay focused and take better notes, he developed a method known as “rapid logging.” He says the bullet journal slowly evolved from this method.

Rapid logging captures information in short, objective sentences in your daily log. Each sentence is marked by a different symbol delineating a task (represented by a bullet), event (represented by an ‘O’), or note (represented by a dash ‘—’).

Example:

11/23/2017

o Thanksgiving day

Pick up John and girlfriend from train station

— John’s girlfriend: vegetarian

When a task is complete, mark it with an ‘X.’ If it needs to be postponed, mark it with a > to indicate that it needs to be migrated (We’ll talk about this more in the next section.) Symbols can be added for additional context. For example, if something is important, it gets an asterisk.

Example: * — John’s girlfriend: vegetarian.

Rapid logging allows you to capture data quickly and visually delineate between different kinds of data, explains Carroll.

“And that’s what rapid logging is all about,” he says. “It’s about trying to capture pieces of data that function as anchors for you to be able to unpack later, essentially.”