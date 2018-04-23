Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It's the 11th hour and you're slowly, but surely getting those 2017 taxes done. As you enter those W-2s and W-9s into your favorite tax prep software, you see it out of the corner of your eye: Your once destined-for-vacation tax refund is now squarely in the dreaded "taxes due" column. Suddenly, with just hours to spare, you find yourself scrambling to come up with hundreds or thousands of dollars you weren't quite prepared to pay.

If you're knee-deep in tax-related turmoil, take a deep breath and resist the urge to panic. There are ways to make the best of a bad situation. "Problems don't get better if you ignore them," says Jean Chatzky, NBC News' financial editor. Chatzky sat down with NBC News BETTER ahead of Tax Day, which falls on Tuesday, April 17 this year, to share six of her best tips for dealing with a surprise tax bill.