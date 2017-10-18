You should also regularly check your credit report (not just your credit score!) to ensure that no one has opened accounts in your name, says Manisha Thakor, Director of Wealth Strategies for Women at Buckingham Strategic Wealth. You can either keep an eye on the situation yourself or sign up for identity theft monitoring through a reputable company like LifeLock, IdentityForce or ID Watchdog, she says.

If you’re going to monitor the situation on your own, you should request a credit report (again, not just your score, which doesn’t give a full picture) from one of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) via AnnualCreditReport.com. Since you can get one free credit report from each of the three major bureaus annually, you should space them out so you can consistently keep an eye on your credit without having to shell out money. For example, request a credit report from Equifax in January, from Experian in April and from TransUnion in September. If you don’t think you’ll remember when it’s time for your financial checkup, set up reminders on your phone — it’s a perfect time to put those moneybags and credit card emojis to use.

It’s easy for your eyes to glaze over once you download your report, but there are a few things you’ll want to look for. Thakor recommends keeping your eyes peeled for any account that has been opened that you don’t recognize. Do you get around via Uber and Lyft, yet spot a car loan? This should be a major red flag.

Other tiny details could also be a sign something is off. Incorrect identifying information, such as an address, could indicate that someone else is trying to use your identity.

If there is incorrect information on your credit report...

If you do find something off kilter on your report, reach out to the credit bureau and report the error — each bureau will have instructions for how to do so on their website. You may have to provide various forms of documentation and sign affidavits to get the mistake corrected, depending on what the problem is, Siciliano says.

According to Thakor, if it’s something as simple as an account you have closed still showing as open or vice versa, that will likely be fairly straightforward to fix. “If you notice accounts that have been opened in your name that you did not open, that may be an administrative mistake on the part of the credit bureau — or more likely — a sign that your identity has been compromised,” she says. “At this stage [it’s] typically not necessary to hire a lawyer. In theory, by following the instruction on each credit bureau’s site for reporting incorrect information you should be able to solve the problem for yourself.”

Siciliano says you’ll only need to escalate matters and hire a lawyer if the lender is contesting your claim of fraud and opts to litigate.

If your sensitive financial information is stolen…

If you suspect that your most sensitive personal information (like your Social Security number) has been snatched, then you’ll want to freeze your credit with the three major credit bureaus, says Thakor. (Depending on the state, there may be a charge for the action.) This will prevent anyone from opening any additional accounts in your name.

“You should then be extra vigilant about monitoring activity on your credit cards and in your bank account,” Thakor says. “I would suggest setting up alerts so you are texted each time any of your cards is used or any time there is activity in your bank accounts so you are getting real time information on the activity in your existing accounts.”

If unauthorized accounts are opened in your name, you should also visit the identity theft site set up by the Federal Trade Commission and set up a recovery plan, which in more drastic situations can include serious steps like getting government IDs reissued or informing nagging debt collectors that you never racked up those charges.

You’ll also want to gather “as much documentation as you can surrounding the theft,” says Adrian A. Nazari, CEO of credit monitoring company Credit Sesame. “It is also a good idea to file a police report, as it can be an essential document in helping you recover from identity theft,” he says.

As the situation gets resolved, it’s important to remain as vigilant as ever. “It’s also important that you are sure to always closely monitor your credit reports and financial accounts moving forward,” Nazari says.