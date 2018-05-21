When your dream job becomes a nightmare, don't be afraid to start over

Get the Better newsletter.

Have you ever dreamed of getting in on the ground floor of a startup that ultimately gets sold to a multi-billion-dollar company? I did. Then after it happened, I ended up sobbing in a parking lot — and not tears of joy. It was a painful, difficult time.

But I ended up with a whole new career and much better, happier life — not just for me, but also for my wife and daughter.

It’s a story no one tells you. Glamorous images of young, scrappy workers becoming overnight millionaires, or billionaires, have become a part of the national and even global consciousness. The idea that an acquisition can have a serious downside — for you personally and for the startup you’ve helped create — rarely gets any attention.

Having come through that dark period, I now know the steps anyone can take to avoid the pitfalls.

See the signs

I was the fifth employee of a Boston-based startup. Our three founders made me their second hire. We grew the company to a staff of 85. What I loved most about it was the sense of teamwork — a necessity for today’s businesses to succeed. Collaboration increases innovation, speed, creativity and more. Most importantly, it makes you want to come to work each day and give it your all.

But when a household name company wanted to acquire us, that spirit of our business suddenly went out the window.

Now, our founders were holding meetings behind closed doors, keeping us out of the loop. They instructed us to improve our numbers by working to the bone, drastically cutting back on expenses — and pretend that operating at that level would be sustainable for the long term. Our engineers were even told to bring in their personal laptops because the business wouldn’t buy them new, functional ones to replace the aging ones at work.

It came down to money. Our founders stood to make millions from the sale, while the rest of us would make a lot less. We were fine with that, but wanted to keep the sense of teamwork.

I refused to see it at the time, because I loved our startup. But that was the beginning of the end. When your business gives up the culture that makes workers engaged and satisfied, it gives up what’s made it successful.

When you see this happening, there’s a good chance misery is in store. It’s time to start looking for work elsewhere.