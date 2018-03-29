Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

For many of us, willpower may seem like an impossible obstacle to overcome. But if you plan ahead, you won’t need to rely on it to achieve your goals, according to “Willpower Doesn’t Work” author Benjamin P. Hardy.

Hardy calls this kind of preparation an “implementation intention.” The strategy requires visualizing not only your goals but also any potential obstacles and how you will overcome them.

“An implementation intention is a pre-planned response to a negative situation,” Hardy tells NBC News Better.

When you have a implementation intention planned, he says, your decision on how to handle a negative situation has already been made.

“It was made before you had to use willpower, and basically, from a psychological perspective, willpower can only exist if you haven’t already made a choice,” he explains.

Plan for failure

The author called implementation intentions “failure planing.”

“You say ‘If x happens, then I’ll do this,’” Hardy explains.

For example, if you are trying to quit smoking, you can make a plan to call a friend who will distract you the next time you have a craving, he says.

If your goal is to eat less sugar, Hardy says, you can exercise, go for walk, or anything that will condition you against those cravings.

He says these pre-planned responses prepare you against succumbing to a bad choices before they present themselves.

“So it’s just planning for the worst so you can actually come out a victor in that situation,” he says.

Be specific

To be effective, your implementation intention needs to be specific to your goals, according to the writer. If it’s too broad then you probably won’t use it, he notes.

“The more specific the implementation intention, the more effective it is,” Hardy says.

Let’s say you’re on a diet but you’re going to a party where you know the host will offer you something unhealthy. You want to say ’no’ but don’t want to be rude.

According to Hardy, you can plan ahead to tell her, “I’ll get back to you on that.” This is a specific response that doesn’t reject her hospitality or give you an excuse to give into temptation.

“If you don’t know what you’re going to do in the situation, then you’ve got to sit and make decisions,” he says. “It’s like if you’re at the party and someone offers you something you don’t want, [if] you haven’t already pre-planned your response, then you have to think about it.”