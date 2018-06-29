“You have an opportunity to get more visibility when you go the extra mile,” agrees Addie Swartz, CEO of reacHIRE, a company that works with organizations to promote a gender diverse workforce and bring women back to work after a career break. During the summer, more people than usual will be out on vacation or out for long weekends. “If you’re able to help solve a crisis when others are checked out, it can make a difference,” Swartz says.

How to make it happen:

1. Beat your deadlines, and over-communicate

If you’re working on a project with a deadline, get it competed early, Swartz recommends. With people frequently out on vacation during the summer, staying ahead of things can ensure there are no delays in the approvals or review process. Also, when a project is completed, it’s best to over-communicate so that everyone (including those who may be covering for someone who’s out of office) is on the same page. “Sending that last email on a summer Friday letting everyone know where things stand shows commitment and dedication,” she says.

2. Offer to support a colleague or supervisor

“If someone in my company came to me and said, ‘I know you’re going to be away for a week, can I do the following three things for you?’ I would love it,” Swartz says. Helping a colleague is not only a nice thing to do, it can also enable you to get some extra credit for a job well done, and to learn an additional skill. Additionally, this is something that isn’t limited to skilled workers— even if you’re just starting your career, you can offer to help out your managers, or coach one of your company’s interns.

3. Suggest ways to be more productive that also allow you to enjoy the summer

Feeling trapped in the office but have a meeting coming up? Suggest an outdoor huddle or a meeting that takes place on a walk or a run, Swartz says. “A different setting can inspire creativity. You’re leveraging the summer, but also doing something that has a positive impact on company culture and your work experience.” Another option would be to suggest an outdoor potluck lunch with your colleagues or company. “You can be team-building while also capturing the spirit of summertime.”