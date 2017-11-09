Why You Need to Make Failure a Key Part of Success

My business partner David used to say, “The deal of a lifetime crosses your desk every week,” and I think that is one of the best pieces of advice there is.

What David was saying, of course, is opportunity is all around you, if you are willing to look and grab it.

And both those things are important.

What happens far too often is that people get set in their ways. It could be out of habit — “this is what we have always done.” But far too often it is out of fear. Fear of the unknown. Fear of risk. Fear of failure. Fear of uncertainty.

But ironically failure is a key part of entrepreneurial success.

The best entrepreneurs deal with uncertainty not by trying to analyze it or preparing for every contingency or predicting what the outcomes will be. Instead, they:

Act.

Learn from what they find,

Build off that learning, and

Act again. (And the cycle keeps repeating.)

And they take tiny steps at each part of the process, keeping their risk to a minimum.