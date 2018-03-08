Why your tax refund may be bad for your wallet

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

This year marks the third tax season during which my boyfriend, Peter, and I have been together. (The most romantic means of measuring time, to be sure.) I’ve been working as a freelancer for several years, making my tax payments each quarter so that I have nothing to worry about come April 15th. I’ve long been used to the fact that I get to sit idly by while I see my friends and peers excitedly cash in their refund checks, or anxiously check their bank balances until that anticipated 4-figure direct deposit hits. Some of them immediately put the influx of cash towards their debt, while others use it every year, without fail, to pay for a vacation in the summer. Regardless of what they end up using it towards, they’re always thrilled to have a little extra cash outside what they usually budget for.

Peter, however, is a different story. Each tax season that I’ve known him, he seems to get more and more aggravated at the thought of getting a refund. He knows that he ostensibly filled out his tax forms correctly at work, claiming the right number of exemptions so that he would owe nothing by the time Tax Day rolled around, and also so as to have the smallest refund possible.

At first, I found this pretty confusing — who wouldn’t want to get a tax refund every April, especially one that means lining your pockets with a few thousand dollars extra that month? So I reached out to Grace Taylor, an enrolled agent who works with American expats on tax issues, to get more information.

“The economic reality is that a large refund is essentially an interest-free loan to the IRS, she explained. “If you have high-interest debt, or if you can otherwise make better use of that money throughout the year, you might reasonably claim more allowances, and plan to have either a very small refund, or a very small balance due.”

“Interest-free loan” is a term Peter has also thrown out when we’ve discussed taxes. Basically, it means that, by not claiming exemptions on your W-4, the government withholds more of your money throughout the year. And when you get your refund check, you only receive the amount that’s been withheld — nothing more. Even though you’ve been lending the government that money to use throughout the year, you won’t earn interest the way a lending institution would.

Taylor also clarified what it means to claim exemptions — a process many American taxpayers are confused by. “Claiming more exemptions (also called allowances) on your W-4 reduces your withholding throughout the year, so you're less likely to get a refund at tax time. It's something I often see people confuse, as it's perhaps a bit counterintuitive. Of course, tax time is too late to do anything about your W-4 for the previous year; you can only adjust it for the rest of the current year/going forward.”