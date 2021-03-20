IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
Sweat with a personal trainer: Resistance band workout
TODAY Illustration / Stephanie Mansour
Health
I've been a yogi for 15 years and have never tried anything like Buti yoga
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
Raven-Symoné says she lost 28 pounds: 'I got a whole different face going on'
TODAY illustration
Diet & Fitness
Tone your abs for summer with this 30-day core routine
Courtesy Darlene and Lauren Sears
Diet & Fitness
From ‘I can’t’ to ‘I can’: How this mother and daughter lost 134 pounds together
TODAY Illustration / Shutterstock / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
The best plant-based proteins to stock up on now
My Weight-Loss Journey
Courtesy Angelique Diggs
Woman loses 60 pounds with the help of Noom, transforms her overall health
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Michelle Carvalho
'It's never too late': How weight lifting helped this mom lose 89 pounds, transform health
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Hilary Downey and Bridget Shinn
Daughter knows best: Woman loses 100 pounds and inspires her mom to do the same
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Laura McNemee
A panic-stricken moment as a parent led this mom to lose 137 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Heather Baber
3 simple changes this woman made to lose 217 pounds, improve health
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Gabriela Portillo
Woman loses 55 pounds, keeps it off after ditching 'horrible diet restrictions'
Diet & Fitness
Dustin Hal / SWNS.com
Couple loses over 400 pounds together and finally becomes pregnant
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy of Morgan Mitchell
After postpartum depression, this mom lost 65 pounds with Zumba and small changes
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy of Bri Blank Alexander/ Daphne Youree
After losing 150 pounds, influencer shares weight gain struggles during the pandemic
Diet & Fitness
Getty Images, Courtesy Frank Luntz
Frank Luntz reveals struggle to maintain weight loss: ‘I can’t be this miserable’
Diet & Fitness
frankly_indescribable/Instagram
'Learning to let go': 3 things that helped this man lose 240 pounds, get sober
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Jacob Anselmo
'Reality hit me': Losing wife to cancer motivated this father to lose 115 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Nancy Mora
‘Don’t give up’: After struggling for years, mom of 4 loses 60 pounds, transforms health
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Heidi Olson Jones
Woman, 54, buys her first swimsuit ever after losing 115 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Cyndi Hansen
At 56, this mom says she’s in the best shape of her life after losing 40 pounds
Diet & Fitness
@obese_to_beast / Instagram
By making ‘small changes’ over time, man, 20, loses 150 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Emily Jones
How Jazzercise helped this woman lose 90 pounds – and find new inspiration
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Mindy Morrow
Woman, 55, loses 80 pounds and reverses high blood pressure, cholesterol
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Tonya Talbert
‘I still eat everything’: Woman prioritizes health, loses 60 pounds with Noom diet
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy The First 20 Million is Always the Hardest / Jonny Marlow
How actor Ethan Suplee has maintained his nearly 300-pound weight loss
Diet & Fitness
Ruth Ann Payne
Mom of 4 loses 40 pounds and can now run 5K
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Tatianna Wawrzynski
'Don't let failure win': Obese mom loses 130 pounds, becomes ultra cyclist
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association
Mom loses 55 pounds, manages type 2 diabetes by running 100 miles a month
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Barry Estabrook
Journalist tries a dozen diets on quest to lose 40 pounds. Here's what worked
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Tara Simmons/Kelly Fear
How 4 nurses teamed up to lose over 140 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Jacki Roberts
3 inspiring tips that helped this woman lose 215 pounds
Diet & Fitness
Courtesy Rachel Paula Abrahamson
Many people keep weight-loss surgery secret — here's why I won't stop talking about it
Diet & Fitness
TODAY Illustration / Stephanie Mansour
Diet & Fitness
Skip the crunches and do this ab exercise instead
AJ Watt / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
7 reasons you may want to see a nutritionist
TODAY Illustration / Stephanie Mansour
Health
I wore resistance band pants for 3 days — and my legs and core felt stronger
TODAY Illustration / Stephanie Mansour
Diet & Fitness
This resistance band routine will work your entire body in 15 minutes
TODAY Illustration / Stephanie Mansour
Diet & Fitness
If regular crunches hurt your neck, do this ab exercise instead
TODAY Illustration / Danielle Page
Health
I tried this popular celebrity dance workout — and saw significant changes in my body
Peter Cade / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
It’s hard to lose weight. A doctor shares 6 essential tips to make it easier
DO IT BETTER
Get your New Year’s resolution back on track
01:06
BETTER Eats
Stephanie Meyer
Cold Weather Cures
Under the weather? Try these 8 feel-good soups top chefs swear by
Brooke Zigler, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at www.brookeziglernutrition.com
Feel Good Food
Nutritionist-approved comfort foods you'll love
Chef Julie Andrews, MS, RDN, CD, The Gourmet RD
Tacos and More
More than a dozen healthy Mexican recipes to try tonight
Good & Ready
Healthy Instant Pot recipes you can make in minutes
BETTER Mornings
Protein-packed breakfasts that can help curb cravings
ICYMI
BrianAJackson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Diet & Fitness
The best walking and running shoes, according to the experts
TODAY Originals
Jessamyn Stanley leads a 30-minute vinyasa yoga flow
Madeleine Hill
Diet & Fitness
8 super simple, super satisfying summer pastas
Joe Keller / America's Test Kitchen
Diet & Fitness
A better, healthier way to make chicken parm
Daniel J. van Ackere
One Small Thing
How to make crispy 'fried' Brussels sprouts in your air fryer
Denny Culbert
Diet & Fitness
Need a healthy snack idea? Try these crispy air fried herbed chickpeas
Crate and Barrel; Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
How to get started with an air fryer
WEIGHT LOSS INSPIRATION
Courtesy of Vanessa Baldwin
Mind Shift
The physical and mental strategies that helped this woman lose 82 pounds
Courtesy of Karla Pankow
One Small Thing
One small change was the first step in this woman's 100-pound transformation
Courtesy Sean Anderson
Give Up to Go Up
How this man lost 300 pounds by treating refined sugar like a drug
Number Crunch
A Google Doc helped this man lose 60 pounds
Diet & Fitness
9 recipes for boneless chicken breasts that are anything but boring
MORE FROM BETTER
Ray Kachatorian
Diet & Fitness
8 chefs share their favorite burger recipes for summer
Kiattisak Lamchan / EyeEm - Getty Images
One Small Thing
How to turn your daily walk into a workout — or a meditation
John Duarte / Getty Images/Tetra images RF
Diet & Fitness
5 exercises to tighten and tone your arms for summer
Chungah Rhee
One Small Thing
Craving chicken tikka masala and naan? Here's how to make it at home
Tanveer Badal / Getty Images/Image Source
Diet & Fitness
How to make the perfect pesto — plus recipes for pasta, chicken and more
Courtesy of Andrea Correale
Diet & Fitness
These chicken kabobs will be your new go-to recipe for BBQ season
Claudia Totir / Getty Images
One Small Thing
13 healthy high-protein, high-fiber snack ideas
Cheyenne Cohen
Diet & Fitness
This cauliflower tater tot recipe will be your new go-to side dish
bugphai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
One Small Thing
Limiting trips to the store? Stock up on these canned foods nutritionists swear by
Damned Delicious
One Small Thing
Quick and easy sheet-pan suppers that make cleanup a cinch
Courtesy of Killing Thyme
Diet & Fitness
No meat in the fridge? Now's the time to learn how to cook fish
Tom Werner / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
Overwhelmed by cooking while quarantined? These tips can help
Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF
One Small Thing
Struggling in quarantine? Here are some easy ways to boost your health
Juanmonino / Getty Images
Diet & Fitness
Can't go out for Mexican? Make this healthy (and super easy) guacamole at home
Chungah Rhee
One Small Thing
What's for dinner tonight? These quick and tasty Mexican street tacos
Adam Hester / Getty Images/Tetra images RF
Diet & Fitness
Shape up for summer with this 30-day walk/run training plan (no gym required)
nartai xirkhim / Getty Images
One Small Thing
This 30-minute pad Thai will make you forget about takeout
LMproduction / Shutterstock / LMproduction
Diet & Fitness
How to find the best walking shoes
Serena Wolf
Good Cents
Cheaper, healthier versions of your favorite takeout noodle dishes
Kristen Buck
Diet & Fitness
8 flavor-packed ways to use up cherry tomatoes
Cheyenne Cohen
Diet & Fitness
How to cook asparagus like a pro — plus 7 recipes you'll love