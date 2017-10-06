5 Better, Healthier Bowls of Ramen to Make Tonight

Ramen is quickly becoming one of America's favorite comfort foods, and probably even one of yours. But before you give yourself a healthy pat on the back for trading in your economy-sized box of instant ramen noodles for the real deal, consider this: Those steaming, delicious bowls of fresh noodles, soft boiled eggs and exotic veggies at your local ramen joint may look healthyish, but the sodium, fat and calorie content lurking beneath the surface is anything but.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RD, nutritionist and BETTER contributor warns us not to be "fooled by the seemingly healthy broth because some varieties contain 10 to 15 grams of fat, which is equivalent to the calories in two to three pats of butter." And the nutritional hits don't stop there: A single restaurant serving of ramen can contain half of your recommended sodium limit for the day — yikes!