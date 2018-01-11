Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Some foods taste so good while we're eating them, but can leave us feeling blah, bloated and feeling guilty just moments after we've brushed away the crumbs. But other foods are scientifically shown to lift our spirits. Here are five foods that will make you feel good right away!

Walnuts are a good source of magnesium, which could reduce systems of depression. KevinDyer / Getty Images

1. Raw Walnuts and Cashews

An ounce of walnuts has four grams of protein (which fills you up and helps keep blood-sugar levels steady) and two grams of fiber (also helps fill you up), according to New York nutritionist Elisa Zied, registered dietitian and author of "Younger Next Week."

They're also a good source of magnesium and phosophorus: Having low levels of magnesium has been linked to increased risk of depression, while high levels of magnesium have been linked to reduced symptoms of depression.

Walnuts also contain cell-protecting antioxidants and are low in carbohydrates, which means they won't cause a spike in blood sugar and insulin. "Insulin spikes are a reason people's moods crap out, particularly in late afternoon," said Dr. Drew Ramsey, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and co-author of "The Happiness Diet."

Suggested serving: One handful

Recipe to try: Miso-walnut dressing and kale salad

Kale salad with herbs, pomegranate, persimmon Alanna Taylor Tobin / The Picture Pantry/Getty Images

2. Kale

One cup of kale is an an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K and magnesium, and a good source of fiber, said Zied. Kale is also high in copper, a trace mineral that works to support many vital functions.

"[Kale] is one of the healthiest foods on the planet," said Ramsay.

Suggested serving: For salads, shoot for one to two cups of raw kale. For juicing, about the same. For kale chips, homemade is best and shoot for five to 10 chips.

Recipe to try: Homemade kale chips

Oysters vicuschka / Getty Images

3. Oysters

"Oysters are incredibly low in calories and decrease inflammation," says New York nutritionist Bonnie Taub-Dix, R.D. and author of "Read It before You Eat It."

Taub-Dix says oysters are heart-healthy and contribute to that great feeling after eating because they improve overall circulation. Oysters are also very high in essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids. And, of course, they've long been considered an aphrodisiac.

"Oysters are always on the menu around Valentine's Day," says Taub-Dix.

Oysters are also a great source of zinc — an undervalued mineral, said Ramsey — and vitamin B12. Zinc has a role in helping our bodies fight off stress and is essential to the part of the brain that regulates mood and memory.

Ramsey calls oysters the "perfect brain food."

Suggested serving: Six to 12 oysters

Coffee can boost your mental focus. daneger / Getty Images

4. Coffee

Coffee is practically a magic bean when it comes to mood lifting: The caffeine in coffee can boost mental focus and alertness and athletic performance. Coffee consumption may also protect against Type 2 diabetes and decrease the risk of depression. But the less you consume, the better it works.

Ramsey recommends avoiding very sugary coffee drinks, which cause bloating.

Suggested serving: Coffee has about 150 mg of caffeine per cup. Limit consumption to about 300 mg caffeine per day and consume it once a day, at the time you want to be most alert, TODAY nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom said.

Recipe to try: The perfect home-brewed cup, minus extra sugar and milk

Dark chocolate is one of the best mood boosters. featurepics.com

5. Dark chocolate

"Dark chocolate is one of the biggest mood boosters," said Ramsey. Dark chocolate not only provides immediate eating pleasure, but it has a high percentage of cacao, which has more antioxidant power than many other foods.

Suggested serving: Two to four small squares a day.

Recipe to try: Five-minute chocolate mug cake