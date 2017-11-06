Game day, Taco Tuesday ... your random Wednesday night with the guys. When doesn't it seem like a good idea to share an order of nachos? Um, never.

Unfortunately, some of our favorite nacho concoctions (looking at you, Ultimate Loaded Nachos) may have a more lasting effect on our waistlines than our bonds with our best buds. After all, these nacho dishes are usually made to serve up to six people, and are loaded with greasy meat, chili, multiple kinds of cheese and fatty toppings, like sour cream and aioli sauces.

But, there’s no reason you can’t dig into a plate of this southwestern comfort food with lower fat and carbs without losing flavor and style. How, you ask? For starters, start with sneaky, yet simple tricks — even trades — when it comes to the base, says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RD, nutritionist and BETTER contributor.

“Baked chips are better than those that are deep-fried,” she says. “The best thing to do is take a handful and break them up so that they last longer.”

Tortilla chips can also be extremely salty, so to lower sodium levels, try using butternut squash or sweet potatoes "chips" as a nachos base. Even whole grain pita and corn tortilla chips are better than tortilla chips, adding B vitamins and digestible fiber that will also keep you fuller longer.

For toppings, swap cheese for fresh hummus and tzatziki to cut calories and fat or choose lower fat, shredded cheese options, which melt more evenly than chunks of cheese. Then add a dollop of Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and be generous with the veggies.

“Load them up with veggies and beans to increase bulk on your plate instead of on you!,” she says. “And salsa is low in calories and add lots of flavor (especially the hot and spicy types!)”

With summer fiestas just around the corner, dip your “chip” into these six healthier nacho recipes.