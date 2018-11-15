Get the Better newsletter.

/ Updated By Anna Brand

We're trying a new video advice series around everyday dilemmas: friendship, grieving, dating, awkward situations in general, and more. But instead of your typical advice column, we want you to ask the questions and answer them. Hear directly from people around the country who are going through the same thing you are.

So, here’s the first question:

How do you break up with a friend? Someone you used to hang out with, but no longer want in your circle. What have you done that works? Or what did you try that totally went wrong?

Send your advice as a video message to crowdsourced@nbcuni.com or share your thoughts as a written message in the form below.