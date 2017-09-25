It’s National School Lunch Week — which not only has us thinking about what we’re packing for our kids, but how sad our own desk lunch has started to look.

We began the summer with Instagram-worthy mason jar salads, and now that the fall rush has set in we’ve resorted to tossing some hummus and baby carrots into a brown bag and calling it a day.

But lunch is an important — albeit overlooked — part of our day.

According to a survey conducted by Right Management, less than 20 percent of American workers step away from their desks for lunch on a regular step basis, and almost 40 percent of people usually eat at their desks.

Even if you plan to keep your butt in your desk chair while you nosh, there is some pretty convincing research to support the habit of closing down your email and disconnecting during lunch.

“Taking a break from cognitively taxing work improves creative thinking, and everybody’s job has a creative component, such as problem-solving, managing teams or finding creative solutions,” Kimberly Elsbach, professor of management at the Graduate School of Management at the University of California at Davis told The Washington Post.