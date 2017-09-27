10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now

If the hype around Pumpkin Spice Lattes is any indication, we are all ready to take the plunge into fall food trends. Luckily a lot of them are a whole lot healthier than the sugar-loaded calorie bomb that has a special place in every sweater-lovers’ heart.

To the contrary, fall produce is chock full of healthy nutrients. We all know that in-season foods tend to be a little easier on your wallet, plus they introduce a whole new array of ingredients to get creative with in the kitchen. (Admit it, you're a little tired of the chopped salads.)

What's on the menu? Root vegetables like turnips and sweet potatoes, winter squash and a new lineup of fruit to fill the bowl on your kitchen counter.

Whether you’re cooking up a weeknight dinner for one, meal prepping lunch or serving a hungry crowd of football fans, use the super foods of the season as inspiration to infuse autumn flavor and nutrients into your meals.

Brussels Sprouts

“Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables, which means they're loaded with cancer-fighting compounds,” says Lainey Younkin, MS, RD, LDN, founder of Lainey Younkin Nutrition in Boston, MA. “They are also high in vitamin K, which helps your blood clot. Shred them in a food processor and use as a base for your next salad or simply roast them on a baking sheet in the oven — add a little maple syrup for a sweet-savory punch.”

Recipe box: Serve Maple-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts as a side dish, or toss with onions, cranberries and toasted pecans and serve over farro for a heartier main course. (We are starring this one for the Thanksgiving spread!)

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes Pinch of Yum

Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin may just be the best kept secret on the grocery store shelves. While it’s available all year long, we feel a re-invigorated love for the ingredient when fall rolls around.

“A cup of sliced pumpkin has almost 200 percent of your daily value of vitamin A and is shock-full of vitamin C and potassium,” says Younkin. “As long as you aren't drinking it in syrup form in your latte, pumpkin is a healthy addition to any fall meal. A 1/2 cup of canned pumpkin delivers 3 grams of fiber and has just 5 grams of sugar and 50 calories. There isn't much you can't do with pumpkin — stir it into a soup, mix it into your morning oatmeal, or add it to a smoothie if it's an unseasonably warm day.

Susan Bowerman, MS, RD, director and Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training for Herbalife, suggests using canned pumpkin in smoothies and as a nutritious topping for Greek yogurt. She stresses to make sure you are buying canned pumpkin and not pumpkin pie mix, which is packed with added sugar.

Recipe box: Give breakfast an autumn twist with these Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes. Top with sliced banana, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of syrup.

Green Salad with Apples, Cranberries and Pepitas

Apple

While apples contain vitamin C and phytonutrients, fiber is the shining start on the nutrition facts panel. “One medium apple has 4 grams of soluble fiber — the type that helps lower your cholesterol. Eating adequate fiber can also help with weight loss,” says Younkin.

“In the fall, I love to add very thinly sliced apples to a green salad with a lemony vinaigrette dressing,” says Bowerman. “It makes the salad seem more festive and the sweetness of the apple is a nice contrast to a tangy dressing.”

Recipe box: If you aren’t quite ready into give up your salads, give them a fall update by adding sliced apples. Add lots of fall flavor with this Green Salad with Apples, Cranberries and Pepitas recipe tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.