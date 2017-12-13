10 smart swaps that will save you hundreds of calories

Tis the season for indulgent meals! Instead of going into the new year wishing you’d eaten healthier over the holidays, start now: Use these one-ingredient swaps to shave off hundreds of calories from your favorite holiday meals — without sacrificing any flavor.

1. Swap: Sugary cocktail mixers for Kombucha

Save: 100-plus calories per cocktail

The big benefits: “Swaps are about more than just saving calories,” says Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN author of The Superfood Swap. She recommends trading a Moscow Mule mixer (with up to 6 teaspoons or more added sugar per serving) for a gingerade Kombucha, typically with no added sugar. “This swap also gives you gut-friendly probiotics to boost immunity and aid digestion,” she says.

2. Swap: Butter for roasted garlic on bread

Save: 70-plus calories

The big benefits: When the breadbasket comes around, opt for the smallest end piece, not the largest middle piece. Then spread it with a teaspoon or two of roasted garlic, instead of the same amount of butter. (Just cut the top off a head of garlic, drizzle a little bit of olive oil on top and pop it in a 400-degree oven for a half hour!) You'll cut calories and fat and add a lot more flavor.

3. Swap: Cream for pureed white beans in mashed potatoes

Save: 150 calories per ¾ cup serving

The big benefits: “We love replacing the cream in holiday recipes with pureed white beans,” say Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CFT and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, co-founders of 21-Day Body Reboot. “By getting rid of the cream base in mashed potatoes, you cut the calories. Plus, white beans, have antioxidants and filling fiber—and studies show that people who eat them tend to weigh less and have smaller waistlines.”

4. Swap: Cream cheese for Greek yogurt in spinach dip

Save: 150-plus calories per ½-cup serving

The big benefits: Lower the calories in your favorite spinach dip recipe by swapping the cream cheese or sour cream for plain fat-free Greek yogurt. “You get more protein and some calcium — and save on calories and saturated fat,” says Christy Brissette, MS, RD, owner of 80 Twenty Nutrition in Chicago. Reduce calories even further by trading crackers and bread for sliced carrots, bell peppers and zucchini.