Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

My default side dish on any night of the week is roasted vegetables. Roasting brings out the vegetables’ natural sugars and a deep flavor.

The key to perfectly roasted vegetables is to ensure that each vegetable is caramelized. Caramelizing makes the veggie tender on the inside, crisp on the outside, and most important, brings out the natural sweetness. Here are some of my best tips for making perfectly roasted veggies every time. Once you've mastered the technique, I recommend making big batches each time and saving them for different dishes throughout the week: frittatas, quick lunches, simple salads, and grain bowls.