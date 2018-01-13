Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

With an armful of heavy clothes draped across your arm and ambition at its peak, you begin to snake your way through overstuffed shopping aisles toward the nearest dressing room. Upon arrival, the attendant mechanically thumbs through your selections, hands you a number and guides you to a small, mirror-lined booth complete with fluorescent lighting and questionable curtains.

Then the panic sets in. The yellow glow highlighting every imperfection. The stuffy temperature. Your own reflection staring back at you from three different angles. The ambition you felt two minutes ago? It’s now overshadowed by that certain dressing room disquietude as you face yourself — literally — and begin to undress.

Why Dressing Rooms Make Us Feel Awful

“I am shocked at the critical language that I hear in the dressing room,” says Dr. Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist who specializes in body positivity. “I often overhear a demeaning soliloquy of oneself and body, [and sometimes] you will see two women trying on clothes in tandem, then emerge and sometimes begin critiquing themselves to each other.”

Dressing rooms are hard because we come face-to-face with our inner critic, she explained. In that tiny room, it's just you and the mirror.

Dressing rooms are hard because we come face-to-face with our inner critic. Dressing rooms are hard because we come face-to-face with our inner critic.

Jené Luciani, a TV style expert and host, adds, “It’s also the unknown. Maybe you haven’t shopped in a while so you’re not sure of your size and you’re just hoping those fours will fit, or maybe you’re trying that cut-out romper you saw on Kendall Jenner last week and are unsure of the style. Either way, you’re already going in on-edge, and then you’ve got the lights and the mirrors — it’s a lot.”

As such, feelings of self-disgust — and even tears — are not uncommon within dressing room walls, and they can linger throughout the days and weeks that follow. Despite the cracker-box sized rooms, terrible lighting and uncertainty about our own bodies, it’s possible to transform the dressing room into a positive, or at a least neutral, space. Here’s how.

Strategies for a Better Dressing Room Experience

Be in the right state of mind: If you aren't feeling in the best mood and your inner critic is already tapping on your shoulder, skip the trip to the department store. Dr. Albers recommends waiting for a day when you’re in a shopping mood and mentally equipped to ward off your own nit-picking.

Adjust your vocabulary: “Make a hard and fast rule that you aren't going to use demeaning dressing room language like fat, horrible and ugly,” says Albers. “Sometimes, you can't help it and the words spring to mind. If this is the case, give yourself a gentle mental nudge and say, ‘There is that inner critic again.’”

Wear proper undergarments: “Any designer will tell you that the right foundations are the key to making any look work,” notes Luciani. “For example, if you know you’re going to try on form-fitting gowns then bring your Spanx with you, and don’t wear an ill-fitting sports bra when you’re trying on blouses for work.”