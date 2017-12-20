Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We all know one: the workaholic who just can’t be pried away from the office.

For these sleepless warriors, the temptation might be to find a relaxing, de-stressing present designed to put them in the present. While, yes, there is a time and place (and gift!) for that, the best offering for a busy bee is one that helps them reach their goals faster, making their beloved tasks easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable along the way – so that just maybe they can free up some time for the relaxing.

From Bluetooth coffee makers to charger-enabled carry-on bags, these 11 gifts will help streamline the tasks on every workaholics to-do list.

Price: $213

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that coffee is vital to getting through the long workday. The genius Nespresso Expert coffeemaker is a perfect pick-me-up companion. Able to make four varieties — Espresso, Lungo, Ristretto and Americano — the machine is tailor-made for busy professionals, featuring an app that learns when you’re out of coffee and can automatically order refills, plus including auto-preferences for coffee temperature, strength and water amount. Since it’s Bluetooth enabled, it can even brew coffee remotely with a touch of a button, meaning you’re never more than seconds away from the perfect cuppa.

Price: $225

Considered the ultimate carry-on bag by travelholics, the Away Carry-On bag features a built-in battery plus USB charger for your cell phone, two compartments — one for clothes and one for shoes and toiletries — and a durable outer shell that won’t break no matter how much stress it’s put under.

Price: $129.95

A slim smartpad that digitizes handwritten notes and drawings, the Bamboo Slate can transfer ideas from paper to device with one push of a button. Write or sketch ideas with pen on any paper, and then easily sync them to a phone, tablet or the cloud. The Slate can also store up to 100 pages of notes and convert handwriting to text, and it works across iOS and Android devices, including iPad and iPhone, plus windows 7 and Mac OS X.

Price: $29.95

This combination desktop planter and pen holder from Kikkerland features a terraced base to display pens, business cards, or small work accessories such as paperclips, while the top features a small planter perfect for succulents. Studies show that indoor plants can increase feelings of wellness, so it’s the perfect spot of zen for a stressed out desk warrior.

Price: $20

For frequent flyers, it’s important to cart along your various power adaptors, headphones, chargers and USB cords — however it’s easy to lose track of them at the bottom of a bag and end up with a tangled mess. Gift simplicity with this Travel Cord Roll, featuring space for eight cords and two plugs. (It also works as a great accessories holder.)

Price: $72

Remind her how much you admire her grit and grace with this Amazing Woman Paperweight, featuring the word “Woman” spelled out in solid pewter. An ellipsis before the word “Woman” allows a placeholder for her to display a word such as Kind, Fearless, Fun or Free. For when your favorite lady boss needs a few words of encouragement.

Price: any amount

Most gift cards sit unused in desk drawers, gathering dust. Not the Uber giftcard: your friends and family are guaranteed to appreciate the convenience of free rides to work events, to the airport, to and from the office and home to their families faster after a long day stuck at work.

Price: any amount

In our workaholic world, people are often too busy to keep their homes in tip-top shape — however studies show that those who spend money to save time on chores like housekeeping are markedly happier. Gift time, happiness and a cleaner home by giving housekeeping services from Tidy, an Uber-for-cleaning app that allows recipients to book a pre-selected duration of time in whichever rooms they choose. All cleaners are background checked, and they also bring green, non-toxic, pet and baby safe products with them.

Price: $19.99

Roughly the same size as a lipstick, the Anker PowerCore mini 3350mAh packs a lot of power into a tiny charger, able to re-juice cell phones and tablets, with both micro USB and regular USB inputs. And at only 2.72 ounces, it’s small and lightweight enough to take with you literally everywhere, ensuring your device never dies on-the-fly again.

Price: $103.99

A wireless desktop all-in-one printer, featuring a compact size perfect for a home office, the Canon Pixma TS8020 offers a variety of features including Wi-Fi, a touch screen, a six-color ink system and both front and rear paper-feeding. It also allows users to print documents and images directly from a cell phone.

Price: Any amount

Help somebody increase their skillset with a gift card from Udemy. Users can choose from a variety of courses tailored to their interests, including Web Development, Life Coach Certification, Piano, Mandarin, Russian Literature and Negotiation Techniques. With more than 55,000 classes to choose from — in multiple languages! — there’s something for literally everybody.

