12 French Fry Recipes That Won't Kill You

Have these cajun sweet potato fries on the table faster than a trip to the drive-thru.

The internet is up in arms this week over the attack on our favorite salty side.

The study spurring the attack, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, looked at potato consumption in 4,400 older people between the ages 45 and 79.

The alarming news? By the end of the eight-year study, 236 people had died. And researchers found that eating fried potatoes — including French fries, fried potatoes and hash browns — at least twice a week more than doubled the risk of early death.

But before you ban French fries from the menu forever, take a deep (fried) breath.

First of all, potatoes aren’t the problem. In fact, the study found that eating them boiled, baked or mashed didn't pose the same risks. We all know that hitting the drive-thru comes with a side of saturated fat and sodium. So if you’re craving fries, baking up a batch in the oven is still very much on the table as a part of a healthy diet.

Secondly, there are so many ways to elevate fries from a fast-food indulgence to a healthy (and surprisingly impressive looking) side dish — from playing with different herbs and spices to getting creative with veggies.

Do we have you craving a side of fries? Here are 12 recipes to add to your meal rotation that will keep them on the menu, without shortening your lifespan.

Skinny oven fries Healthy Seasonal Recipes

Oven baked curly fries

Crispy baked avocado fries

Butternut squash fries

Paprika parsnip fries with Sriracha dipping sauce

Grilled Carrots With Chipotle Lime Aioli

Crispy baked portobello mushroom fries

Cajun sweet potato fries

Crispy parmesan zucchini fries

Yucca Fries with Mojo Mayonnaise

Spicy spiralized shoe string jicama fries

Easy roasted sunchoke "steak fries"

