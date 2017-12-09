12 gifts for healthier, happier cats and dogs (and their owners)

Our pets are a part of the family — we might even like them more than the humans on our list. They keep us company, boost our happiness and lower our stress levels (just the sound of your cat's purr can calm your nerves). With everything our pets give us all year long, it comes as no surprise that we want to put something special under the tree just for them. Here are some of our top picks for a gift that will spoil your fur baby, help keep them healthy and happy and make caring for them easier than ever.

RMU Grrowler

Price: $39.99

Studies show that dog owners are more active: They are more likely to reach their fitness goals than those without canine companions. Chances are, if you’re taking your pup along for those weekend hikes, you’re cramming a clunky water bowl into your backpack. Lighten your load with this collar that has an embedded water bowl that zips out for an instant bowl whenever your dog needs a drink.

Buy it here.

PetChatz Pet Camera

Price: $379.99

You may not be able to spend every day on the couch with your pet (one can dream, right?), but you can check in with them throughout the day thanks to pet cameras, which according to Entrepreneur, are one of the first products to take off in the pet tech sphere. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to any devoted pet parents; who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to call and check in during a long workday? PetChatz allows you to have two-way video chats (yes, your dog or cat can call you back), dispense treats and aromatherapy and even stream TV programming designed for them. Anecdotally, we found it to be great for dogs with separation anxiety.

Buy it here.

Catit

Price: $65

No more unsightly scratching posts or cat toys strewn about the living floor (which you pick up frantically as guests arrive). The new line of feline furniture from Catit offers a streamlined design (in white or walnut) that will blend seamlessly with your living room, while combining all your cats nap and play needs into open functional piece of furniture. The box offers entertainment with a scratching post and a ball, and cozy spots to lounge and rest. The cushions and scratching mats are removable for easy cleaning, and the boxes come in a variety of heights and configurations to fit your space.

Buy it here.

Link AKC

Price: $99 (plus $9.95 /monthly service fee)

Fitness trackers aren’t just for us step-counting humans. While there are a few on the market, Link AKC’s smart collar boasts some impressive celebrity fans, including Kate Upton and Christie Brinkley. Why do they love it? Not only does the collar track your dog’s location and activity and provide personalized fitness recommendations, but it organizes their medical information (no more forgetting to make vet appointments!), warns you when their environment is too hot or cold and even has an app-activated light and sound function to keep them safe outdoors at night. Plus, it looks fashionable, too.

Buy it here.

Trusted Housesitter

Price: $119/year

According to a recent study by TrustedHousesitters, 50 percent of U.S. pet owners are skipping travel due to inadequate pet-care solutions. Make holiday and New Year travel (and indulging their wanderlust all year long) a little less stressful for your favorite pet parent by gifting them a year membership to the pet and house sitting service. The membership provides access to hundreds of thousands of verified pet sitters who are ready to travel the world and watch members’ pets in exchange for a stay at their homes. Not only will your pets be cared for full-time while you away (not just your cats and dogs, but chickens, lizards, horses and even llamas!), but someone will be there watching the house as well.

Buy it here.

Mighty Paw

Price: $17.99-$23.99

Anyone who has walked two dogs at once knows how quickly a nice, leisurely walk can turn into a twisted, tangled nightmare. The Might Paw leash has a swivel attachment that allows you to walk two dogs at once without having to stop and untangle their leashes, while also freeing up a hand (hey, your significant other may be more likely to do the morning walks if they can take their coffee with them). The bungee technology also reduces unneeded stress to the wrist, elbow, shoulder and neck if you have dogs that pull (or chase squirrels).

Buy it here.

MeowBox

Price: $32.95/one month; $83.85/3 months

Doesn’t your cat deserve to get some mail every now and then? (She spends enough time knocking yours off the counter!) Opt for a one-, three- or six-month subscription and receive a monthly box of 4-6 items, including all-natural treats, fun toys, cool gear and sometimes even a little something for the crazy cat mom, too. Plus, the company supports animal shelters and rescue efforts – and we always love a good gift that gifts back. (For every MeowBox you buy, the company gives a can of food to a shelter cat on your behalf, and you can even track where the can goes.)

Buy it here.

Kibble Pet

Price: $22

Most at-home baths are far from a luxurious experience: You wrestle your dog into the tub, end up as wet as they are and then spend the next 20 minutes chasing them around the house with a towel. Make at-home cleanings way easier with Kibble Pet's waterless products. Yes, you heard us right: A bath, no tub required. Perfect for travelling with your pet (or a quick cleaning after a messy hike), the line includes a Brush-in Shine Waterless Shampoo (made with organic ingredients), a Dematter Leave-in Spray (for dogs that like to roll, swim and frolic outdoors) and even Soothing Wipes in Lavender, which help clean paws after a walk on icy, salty sidewalks or on the beach.

Buy it here.

Purrfect Play

Price: $5.95-$49.95

Your pets love toys. But many of the standard versions are made with synthetic materials and chemicals that can actually be harmful to them, especially if your pet likes to rip and tear toys apart. That’s why Pam Wheelock launched Purrfect Toys, a line of organic, dye-free and natural dog and​ cat toys. They offer everything from balls and tugs for playful pups, to jingles and catnip toys for curious cats. Opt for one of their gift baskets for your own pet (or your favorite cat or dog owner), which includes a few of their most popular toys and a bag of healthy treats. (Another company that gives back, Purrfect donates 5 percent of every sale to no kill/rescue organizations.)

Buy it here.

Pet Plate

Price: Meals start at $3/day; Gift cards start at $50

Your pet can get it on the dinner-in-a-box trend with Pet Plate, which sends ready-to-eat meals right to your door. They’re specially designed by a vet nutritionist and use only 100 percent human-quality dog food. Think: beef and turkey, peas and carrots, sweet potatoes, apple and pumpkin. PetPlate is offering gift card options for the holidays in increments of $50, so you can gift dog-owners on your list with a healthy, super-convenient meal delivery.

Buy it here.

Aquapaw

Price: $19.99

Bath time can be stressful for pets (who don’t particularly like being washed) and owners (who are juggling soap, a hose and an unruly dog). Aquapaw takes some of the stress and discomfort out of the equation by allowing you to strap a washer pad to one hand which keeps the water focused on your pet (and away from flooding the rest of the bathroom) and also provides a nice massage. The best feature may be your ability to control the flow of water simply by opening and closing your hand. Bath time game changer.

Buy it here.

One Fur All

Price: $21.95

Losing a pet is always heartbreaking, but it can be especially hard during the holidays when we spend more time at home with loved ones, and are under the added-stress that this time of year can bring. Let someone who is dealing with a loss know you are thinking of them — while also giving them a way to honor their pet. The candle is made of 100 percent natural soy wax and is infused with a blend of citrus oils that gives off a light citrus, honey and vanilla scent. (They also have candles in holiday scents like Apple Cider and Sugared Cranberries that are designed to help neutralize odors in homes with cats.

Buy it here.

Find BETTER gifts for everyone on your list:

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.