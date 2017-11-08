Problem: Laziness/lack of time

6. Frozen food arsenal. If you are often too lazy or too tired to cook and your go-to is ordering takeout or delivery, I get it. But that kind of spending adds up quickly. If you really don’t want to spend time cooking, start stocking up on some of your favorite frozen foods that you can quickly heat up. Frozen dumplings probably aren’t as healthy as a meal you could make yourself, but they’re certainly going to be cheaper than ordering food delivery.

7. Slow-cooker. If you hate standing over a stove, a slow-cooker might just be your new best friend. You can often find great deals on slow cookers on Amazon, or just pop over to Bed, Bath & Beyond — now that the weather is cooling down, they’re likely to be on special. I love using ours to make everything from beef stew to bread pudding. Plus, it’s safe to leave on and then run a few errands for a couple of hours.

8. Food chopper. Most of my favorite meals to cook at home are super heavy on the vegetables — they’re cheaper than meat and also, of course, up the health factor. But I’ll admit that spending ~30 minutes of prep time just chopping vegetables can get tiring. (Though I usually turn on a podcast, and I’m all set.) If prepping produce is the biggest thing standing in the way of you cooking, you have two options: buy pre-cut veggies (which can be more expensive, but worth it for some people), or invest in a food chopper or processor. It may not give you the precise cuts you’d get with a good knife, but it’ll certainly save time.

9. Pressure cooker. Pressure cookers are awesome — you end up with food (like chili) that tastes like it’s been simmering in a slow cooker all day, but it actually took less than an hour. Of course, they can be a little more expensive than standard slow cookers. But if you work long hours and don’t always know whether you’ll be home in time to relieve the meal sitting in the slow cooker, it’s worth considering! Here’s a great list of pressure cooker recipes to get you started.

Problem: You hate grocery shopping

10. Meal kit delivery. I will admit that I am entirely biased on this one. Peter has been using Blue Apron since before we started dating, and now that we live together, it accounts for several my dinners each week, too (three, to be exact). I love it because we never get the same thing twice, all of the ingredients are good quality, and I’ve enjoyed pretty much everything we’ve eaten. It comes out to about $10 a serving, which isn’t bad, considering the convenience factor. Obviously, if you’re super frugal and on a tight budget, it may not be your best option. But if you hate grocery shopping and meal planning (the two reasons Peter started doing it in the first place), it’s definitely cheaper — and likely a lot healthier — than ordering takeout every night.

11. Grocery delivery. I can’t speak to this personally, but as I live in a city and don’t have a car, I’ve thought about getting my groceries delivered many times. My friend Laura lives in D.C. and has hers delivered regularly, and this is what she has to say: “Sometimes with a crazy travel schedule and an even worse work one, grocery shopping becomes a chore. Grocery delivery apps allow me to get all my favorites from my favorite local grocery store, brought to my building within a chosen time period, for $6 more. Plus, I always spend less. I give up one bottle of terrible wine or two fancy yogurts, and it pays for itself.”

Problem: Forgetfulness

12. Freezable containers for leftovers. I love making big meals and saving a bunch of leftovers for lunches and dinners later in the week. It just makes life easier. But I have also had to learn how to make sure all the food in the fridge gets eaten before it goes bad. There have been too many times in my life where I’ve accidentally let leftover food go to waste because I simply forgot to eat it — or even more simply, forgot to put it in my freezer. If you aren’t great with remembering your leftovers, just put them in the freezer right away. They’ll last a lot longer, and you won’t have wasted the food. Stock up on some containers specifically meant for the freezer, and you’re all set.

13. Frozen/canned vegetables/fruits. Fresh, in-season produce is wonderful. It is not so wonderful if you buy too much and then let it go bad before you get around to cooking it. You can, of course, buy a bunch of produce to prep and freeze for use later. You can also start cooking more with frozen or canned produce. They’re usually already cut up — saving you prep time — and generally cheaper than fresh. Win-win!

Problem: lack of tools

14. Cast iron or nonstick pan. Maybe you haven’t started cooking because you don’t know how — and you literally don’t have anything in your kitchen. That’s okay! You don’t need a bunch of fancy supplies to get started, but rather just a few basics. A good pan should be one of the first things on your list.

15. Good knives. A good set of knives is, in my opinion, the second-most important thing for any home cook. Technically, you can buy meats that are pre-sliced and vegetables that are pre-chopped, but that will limit you to whatever is available already prepped. If you’ve never regularly used kitchen knives, be sure to learn the basics for your own safety.

16. Cutting board. Seriously, you don’t want to be cutting directly on your countertops (or on a plate, or a paper towel). Get just one, large cutting board, and you’re all set.

17. Stovetop/hotplate. An oven is great and means you can cook and bake so many more things, but it’s not 100% essential to being a home cook. A stovetop or hotplate, however, is. I’ve seen many NYC apartment listings that include a “kitchenette” with simply a microwave, mini-fridge, and sink. If you live somewhere without a stove, definitely invest in a hot plate (like the ones you see them cooking on in all those Buzzfeed recipe videos). Be sure to store and use it somewhere safe.

Problem: limited budget

18. Coupon/savings app. If you’re cooking on a limited budget, start looking into savings apps like Ibotta to save money on the food you’d already buy at the grocery store. Familiarize yourself with what’s on sale or what’s earning points back this week, and start planning your meals around that.

19. Master list of stores. You don’t just have to be shopping at the large chain supermarket down the street (though there’s nothing wrong with that). Between smaller grocers, discount chains, and specialty stores, you probably have more options available to you than you think. Start visiting more of the food shops in your area and mapping out which ingredients are most cost-effective at which ones.

20. Tupperware for work/events. Finally, there is absolutely no shame in bringing tupperware wherever you go, in my opinion. Obviously, never take leftovers for yourself before everyone has eaten. But often, especially at catered events, there’s so much food that goes to waste. Bringing a take-home container with you is just being prepared.

