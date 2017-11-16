3 common misconceptions about snacking – and how to do it the right way

When you think of "snacking" what comes to mind? Munching a doughnut at your desk when that midday slump hits? A handful of chips while you watch TV at night?

Unfortunately, since snacking usually consists of mindlessly munching something we grabbed from the vending machine or pantry, it gets a bad rap. But it's actually a healthy habit — if done right.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, culinary nutritionist and author of The All-Natural Diabetes Cookbook, schools us on the common myths surrounding the act of snacking, and shares the ideal formula for crafting a snack that will actually support your health goals.

Misconception 1: Snacking hinders dieting efforts

“Properly planned snacking can actually help with weight management efforts,” says Newgent. “Having a snack will help keep you satisfied between meals so that you don’t overeat at lunch or dinner.”

Misconception 2: Snack foods aren’t healthy foods

“While there are many grab-and-go munchie foods that aren’t so good for you, snacks can actually help fill in nutrient gaps and lead to a healthier overall eating plan,” says Newgent. “Think protein plus produce! And know that snacks don’t have to be typical ‘snack’ foods.”

Misconception 3: Snacking ruins your appetite

“Going overboard on snack-time calories isn’t a good thing. But there is a just-right amount!” says Newgent. “I typically recommend snacks that provide 150 to 250 calories — aiming for the higher range if you have a higher activity level or greater energy needs.”