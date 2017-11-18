3 simple ways to go on a Facebook diet — starting today

Step 2: Cast a wider news net

I had let Facebook become my news curator and we know how dangerous that can be. I'm not alone — as of August 2017, 67 percent of Americans report that they get at least some of their news on social media, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center — but that doesn't mean it's a good idea. So I thought back to how I used to get news in the good old days of iGoogle (RIP) as my home page and went old school with rss feeds from various publications on my browser home page. Because I also pick up my phone to idly read during downtime I downloaded Pocket to gather interesting articles from a variety of people.

Now, rather than checking Facebook and the tightly curated news links there as I drink my coffee, I check the latest news on this new home page — on my actual computer — and anytime I'm itching to open Facebook, I open Pocket and read a new article instead.

This is key, Eusebio says. “It's really important for people to counter their echo chamber with discovering news from sources that they normally wouldn't read,” he says. For instance “if you're a regular NPR user, maybe you might start looking at Business Weekly. This is hard to do,” he acknowledged. “We like to read things that we agree with. But I think it's important to just scan through for the purposes of seeing where other perspectives lie. ... the idea is to continually be curious about what other people are thinking about the same topic.”

Step 3: Stop crowdsourcing EVERYTHING

Picking out paint colors, puppy names or what to binge watch next? How did people decide anything before Facebook? On decisions large and small I'd turn to Facebook to solicit input, but if I'm being honest, sometimes I was just looking for affirmation. And too often this approach left me frustrated when negative comments came in or people didn't understand where I was coming from.

I decided to stop asking everyone's opinion, and just do … whatever it was. It was remarkably liberating, but a little help from your friends does have a time and place, Eusebio says.

Here's where we can have a little of the best of both worlds. For me it's easiest to process my thoughts in writing, so Eusebio encouraged doing just that — on paper. Not only does that eliminate the peanut gallery, but, he says, “there's something about writing it down that makes it more personal and a little bit more concrete. You're confirming what you want in your journal based on what it is that's personal to you. Because nobody's going to know your entire story … even though we know each other online, we really only know bits and pieces.”

However, there's no need to throw out the baby with the bathwater. “Facebook is easy and it's quite a great survey taker” he says. “We have limited time on doing a ton of research ourselves. Hey, here's 500 trusted friends, or 5,000 trusted friends that I could get their opinion. Go ahead and put it out there.”

Here's what we have to remember, he warns.“Remain as objective as possible. Try not to let anybody tap into your emotional personality. We have to know going in that I'm just not going to answer any trolling.”

That's a tough one. Because of course at the end of the day “we don't want anybody to judge us negatively,” he says. “That's the bottom line. We would rather nobody comment on anything at all.” While getting all those likes “makes us feel like we're validated.”

“It's the popularity portal,” he went on. “Many of the people that receive a lot of likes online are actually popular people and likable people, but do they like themselves? That's another question altogether.”

As for me, the fewer likes I'm seeking on Facebook the more I'm liking my life.

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.