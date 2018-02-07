Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When the weather forecast reveals digits lower than your shoe size, it can take everything you have just to scrape up enough gumption to get off the couch. That’s because, when there’s a deep freeze going on, it’s only natural to want to hibernate, says John Sharp, M.D., a clinical psychiatrist, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) specialist at Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and author of "The Emotional Calendar: Understanding Seasonal Influences and Milestones to Become Happier, More Fulfilled, and in Control of Your Life." Yet, sequestering yourself indoors is hardly the way to feel any better.

Though the urge to shelter in place is strong, it’s much better for your mental and physical health if you put on (what feels like) all of your clothes and go outside anyway.

Research shows that hibernating for long stretches of time, though it feels mighty compelling, isn’t really meant for humans. “Too little sunlight is stressful and effects our emotional and physical wellbeing, making us vulnerable to being pessimistic and fatigued,” says Sharp. Also, it throws your circadian rhythms way off, which can have a detrimental ripple effect on your health. Circadian rhythms are responsible for more than just your sleep/wake cycles — they keep everything from your moods to your digestion in check.

Exposure to daylight, even in small amounts, can help keep your circadian rhythms in check, but it can also do so much more. Here’s five reasons to suit up and head outside — even though it’s freezing out.

1. It’ll lift your mood

Natural daylight does a bang-up job of raising your serotonin (one of your body’s feel-good chemicals) levels. “Physiologically, we know serotonin levels in the brain are lowest in winter. Going outside can increase positive mood and alleviate depression,” says Kathryn A. Roecklein, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh. Roecklien conducted a study revealing how light therapy can help those with seasonal mood disorders. “We know that inside light levels are lower than outside light levels. And we know winter light levels are lower than summer light levels. So being inside for a majority of the winter may be a double strike in terms of getting the light we need for energy levels, alertness, mood and cognitive functioning,” she explains.