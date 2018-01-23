Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The explosion of wellness as a mainstream trend has affected some positive change: healthier options at major restaurants, an influx of boutique fitness studios and a renewed interest in self-care among them.

But the invigorated interest in our health has also opened the floodgates for information – particularly around diet and fitness – that isn’t always the most reliable. There is so much information floating around about exercise, that it’s sometimes hard to discern fact from myth. And unfortunately for many of us, hearing is believing.

A survey conducted by FitRated asked 1,000 Americans about their gym activities and quizzed them on the most common health myths. It turns out, we may not be as informed as we think. From the importance of a pre-workout stretch to loving that post-workout soreness, fitness experts set the record straight on the most commonly believed fitness myths. School yourself on the truth now, so your gullibility doesn't impact your fitness progress moving forward.

FitRated

Myth #1: You should stretch before your workout

The percentage who’ve heard of it: 82%

The percentage who believe it: 57%

The importance of a pre-workout stretch is the number one most-believed myth, with nearly 3 in 5 believers.

“The science of stretching can be a bit confusing for the average person as a Google deep dive will result in some pretty conflicting information. Studies have shown that the major benefit of stretching is maintaining or increasing range of motion through a joint. What about injury prevention and improved performance? The science is a little more undecided on those two things, with some studies showing gains and improvements, others none and even a few showing adverse effects,” says John Ford, certified exercise physiologist, and owner of JKF Fitness & Health (a boutique training company) in New York City.

“Stretching has historically been prescribed for tight muscles as a way to get the body to relax but recently the fitness industry has discovered that stretching a ‘cold’ body could have negative impacts,” adds Vanessa Huffman, Director of Teacher Training for Club Pilates. “Research has shown that when people are forcing their cool muscles to relax by overextending, it creates a surge of Glucocorticoids (stress hormones) that flood the body, which is the opposite reaction expected from people trying to relax a stiffened area."

But that doesn’t mean jumping right into your workout is the better option; instead keep the pre-workout warm up but change what it consists of. “Your routine should include a cardiovascular component to warm the body up and get blood flowing (anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes that results in at least a light sweat), followed by a sequence of dynamic exercises to prime and stretch the range of motions used in [exercise],” says Ford.

Myth #2: Running on a treadmill puts less stress on your knees than running on pavement

The percentage who’ve heard of it: 49%

The percentage who believe it: 28%

You may think logging your miles on a treadmill is less taxing on your joints than hitting the pavement – but that’s not entirely true.

“This is a myth and not a myth. In theory a treadmill can provide more give than say running on pavement. The science behind this being that a surface can help disperse the vertical forces of the body loaded during foot strike while running, thus reducing the impact on your knees,” says Ford. “However, science has shown a negligible difference in treadmill impact for knees versus say asphalt running. Additionally, while a treadmill might feel like less impact on your knees, the automated nature of the revolving belt has been shown to add additional stress on the Achilles tendon and other lower leg muscles, ligaments and tendons.”

“It's easy to see that perspective; a machine that is built for seamless running with a much softer landing pad has to be better for you than cold, hard, unrelenting concrete, right? Negative!" adds Josh Cox, Personal training manager for Anytime Fitness. "What's not being taken into account here are the subtle micro-adjustments your body makes when it is captain of its own ship that gets taken away once you launch your body onto a human conveyor belt and force it to bend to the treadmills will. Since these strains can be small but consistent they wear away at your knees similar to when your car wheel rubs on the inner wheel well ... the car still rolls but unless you take care of that friction it's going to lead to bigger problems later on.”

Both Ford and Cox agree that when it comes to treadmill and outdoor running, one isn’t better than the other, they’re just different. “Vary the surface you train on to best take advantage of the specific benefits each provides," says Ford. "Road or pavement running helps condition the body for the impact of running. Softer surfaces can improve strength, specifically with stabilizer muscles, as your body will have to work harder for forward and upward propulsion during the running motion, while also having to compensate for uneven surfaces and lateral give."