It's January so most of us are dusting off those New Year’s resolutions and recommitting to our (somewhat foggy) health goals. Right up there with actually using our gym membership and becoming a morning person? Quit sugar.

But as the BETTER team found out, the goal is a lofty one. Even those who thought it would be a piece of (sugar-free) cake found it easier said than done to make it 10 days sans sweetness.

One of the reasons the experiment proved challenging was because of the common misconceptions we all have about sugar — from our denial about having a problem to knowing where it lurks.

If you’re embarking on your own no-sugar challenge this month, here are five myths about quitting sugar to school yourself on first.

Myth: You Don’t Have a Sugar Problem

Fact: Sure, you enjoy a piece of candy every now and then, but you don’t battle a crazy sweet tooth. So you assume that your sugar intake is completely acceptable. But you’re probably wrong.

“According to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, less than 10 percent of our total daily calories should come from added sugars. That equates to about 50 grams (or 12 teaspoons) of added sugars a day for someone on a 2,000-calorie diet,” says Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, and blogger at Dish on Fish. “While 12 teaspoons may seem like a generous amount, most Americans consume nearly twice that much every day.”

In fact, 75 percent of us are eating too much sugar. Think you fall in the other 25 percent? If you had a blueberry yogurt for breakfast, you’re already half way to maxing out your daily allotment — before you even left the house.