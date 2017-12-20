Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Whether we like it or not, there’s a good chance a cold or the flu is looming: According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the height of the season is December through February, but it can run as late into Spring as May. With so many holiday parties to attend — and subsequent bills to pay — you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who has the time to be sidelined by a cold or the flu.

Is it possible to boost our immunity enough to build a stronger resistance to colds and flu? And if you have managed to catch a cold or the flu, is it possible to do anything to shorten their duration?

Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, President of Intensive Care Experts, in Weston, FL and author of Cough Cures: The Best Natural Remedies and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Acute and Chronic Cough, says you certainly can try. “There are some easy, affordable, and natural steps you can take to help prevent and fight against these illnesses, even before you get a sniffle,” he says.

So what are they? Here are five ways to stave off that winter cold or flu:

1. Work out

Dr. Ferrer says if you aren’t too sick, going for a run, or doing whatever form of cardio induces a sweat, can elevate your body temperature enough to snap your immune system into action, just like a fever. According to a study published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology, a low-grade fever temporarily enhances the function of certain types of cells that comprise your immune system.

2. Eat garlic

Though you may smell like a pizza, garlic — or allicin, an enzyme released when garlic is chopped or crushed — can improve immune cell function and thus help to stave off colds and flu, says a study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Christina Morris-Ituassu, acupuncturist and owner of Element Healing Arts in Brooklyn, NY. “Heating garlic can inactivate this enzyme, so add chopped garlic in the last few minutes of cooking,” she recommends. Another study found it might even help to keep your arteries from hardening.