6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy

Lesson #5: If You're Blending Families, Focus on Dialogue and Common Ground

From the moment we're made aware of Rebecca's remarriage to Miguel, her deceased husband's best friend, it's abundantly clear that Kevin is not okay with it. While we still don't know how the two got together or how long it's been going on for (though hopefully season two will shed some light here), it's true that a parent's remarriage can be hard on children regardless of how old they are when it happens.

"It can be especially difficult for all of the players here," says Hakim. "As a parent, it is vital to recognize the impact of your choices on your children. Perhaps you are ready to move on, but your child is not yet comfortable with the idea." We're not sure if this is how Rebecca went about it with Kevin, but Hakim says step one should be to talk with your child before introducing your new partner into their lives. "Sometimes, having a grown-up dialogue is a good start," she says. Most likely, the child may resent the new spouse and wish that his parent were still alive. At the same time, the child is likely to want his living parent to be happy, too."

If you're marrying someone with children, Hakim says one way to help form a relationship with them is to look for common ground. "When Rebecca’s second husband helped Kevin with his personal situation, that relationship improved," she says. "As a child [of any age], it’s important to state to your parent that you want him/her to be happy. Unless you see a serious issue with the new relationship, try to embrace it. And, if you can’t embrace it, make sure to tell your parent why and to emphasize that it does not mean that you love your parent any less."

A better example of how to blend families successfully happens when Randall's birth father, William, comes into the picture — leaving Beth, Randall's wife, to explain to their two young kids what's happening. "Once Randall decided to pursue a relationship with William, Beth encouraged this and even housed and cared for William in his final days," says Hakim. "She encouraged a relationship with William and his grandchildren, and emphasized the need for creating and marking these memories."