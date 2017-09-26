6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy

Lesson #5: If You're Blending Families, Focus on Dialogue and Common Ground

From the moment we're made aware of Rebecca's remarriage to Miguel, her deceased husband's best friend, it's abundantly clear that Kevin is not okay with it. While we still don't know how the two got together or how long it's been going on for (though hopefully season two will shed some light here), it's true that a parent's remarriage can be hard on children regardless of how old they are when it happens.

"It can be especially difficult for all of the players here," says Hakim. "As a parent, it is vital to recognize the impact of your choices on your children. Perhaps you are ready to move on, but your child is not yet comfortable with the idea." We're not sure if this is how Rebecca went about it with Kevin, but Hakim says step one should be to talk with your child before introducing your new partner into their lives. "Sometimes, having a grown-up dialogue is a good start," she says. Most likely, the child may resent the new spouse and wish that his parent were still alive. At the same time, the child is likely to want his living parent to be happy, too."

If you're marrying someone with children, Hakim says one way to help form a relationship with them is to look for common ground. "When Rebecca’s second husband helped Kevin with his personal situation, that relationship improved," she says. "As a child [of any age], it’s important to state to your parent that you want him/her to be happy. Unless you see a serious issue with the new relationship, try to embrace it. And, if you can’t embrace it, make sure to tell your parent why and to emphasize that it does not mean that you love your parent any less."

A better example of how to blend families successfully happens when Randall's birth father, William, comes into the picture — leaving Beth, Randall's wife, to explain to their two young kids what's happening. "Once Randall decided to pursue a relationship with William, Beth encouraged this and even housed and cared for William in his final days," says Hakim. "She encouraged a relationship with William and his grandchildren, and emphasized the need for creating and marking these memories."

We should never lie to our children, but, at the same time, we should also use care to only share necessary, age-appropriate information with them.

Understandably, introducing a stepparent or in William's case, a grandparent, into the lives of your children mid-adolescence can be confusing. "We should never lie to our children," says Hakim, "but, at the same time, we should also use care to only share necessary, age-appropriate information with them. So, if a dad’s birth parent comes into the picture, it is appropriate to introduce him as a special part of the dad’s life. Depending on the children’s ages, they may not question the relationship further. If they do, then determine a clear response that is succinct, like, 'This is William. I only recently met him, but am always happy to spend time with important people in my life. And, I know that you will enjoy getting to know him, too.'"

Lesson #6: Be Honest with Children About Terminal Illness

William's entrance into Randall's life becomes even more complicated when he learns his birth father is dying from cancer. In Beth's case, determining her place in the process and how to be most helpful proved even more challenging — but a lot can be learned from how she handled it.

"Beth gave William his medicine and took care of him while Randall was working and dealing with emotional issues," says Hakim. "This is a great example of selfless acts that spouses do for one another, and it is one for which Randall will be forever grateful. Even though she wasn’t thrilled with the idea, she did not hold Randall back from taking William on a road trip before his death. This was an important gift that William gave to his son, because he introduced Randall to his extended family. This helped Randall to establish those much-needed roots that he longed for."

Beth and Randall also had to break the news to their daughters so soon after introducing William into their lives. But they did so in a way that was honest and age appropriate, allowing each daughter to honor his memory in their own way. "Terminal illnesses impact all members of the family, and it's is always important to tell the truth," says Hakim. "As a parent, do not fabricate information or cover up details about a loved one’s failing health. It's appropriate to share that a loved one is terminally ill, especially if the likelihood of death is near." Explaining this with metaphors the way that Beth did is one way to deliver the news.

"Consider using an example about a toy that stops working or plant that dies to explain what to expect," says Hakim. "Share that you don’t have all of the answers and share that it is normal to feel sad. Also, note that it is common for children to wonder if others in their life will pass away, too. Be prepared to comfort them and to answer such questions."