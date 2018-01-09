5 delicious ways to eat more veggies at breakfast

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

What did you eat for breakfast this morning? A bagel and cream cheese, a bowl of cereal or maybe a granola bar grabbed while running out the door to work? While they're sweet or sometimes savory, traditional American breakfasts tend to be a bit anemic when it comes to nutrition. To say that we can do better is an understatement.

“A typical bowl of cereal, while not terrible, is low on protein and high on carbs,” says Becky Ramsing, RD, senior program officer at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. “Protein and fiber are important in the morning.”

Ramsing explains that muscles can only synthesize about 25 grams of protein at a time. When you skimp on adding it to your diet first thing in the morning, you tend to stack it all up later in the day. “It’s important to spread out your protein intake,” she says. “By taking in some protein at breakfast, you also get a slower rise in blood sugar and feel satisfied longer.”

Tex-Mex Migas Lindsay Livingston

Fiber, too, plays an important role in your diet and as with protein, getting a serving or two in at breakfast goes a long way toward overall health. “Many of the issues people have with an unhealthy gut is due to lack of fiber,” explains Ramsing. “Including fiber-rich foods is a good way to start the day.”

With the goal of getting both protein and fiber into your morning meal, a perfect solution is to make a breakfast that includes vegetables, which pair perfectly with protein sources like eggs. “You should aim for five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables a day, so you get a head start when you include vegetables in your breakfast,” says registered dietician Dixya Bhattarai, food blogger at Food Pleasure and Health. “That loads you up on fiber, vitamins and minerals to help with your day.”