Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

As temperatures rise and as we reemerge from the cocoon of cozy blankets, bulky sweaters and flannel pajamas, it’s time to start thinking about what steps to take to prepare for warmer weather.

Naturally, we reach for lighter clothing and make solid plans to bask in the sun, but something often overlooked is how we approach our skin care regimen and general beauty routine. While a complete overhaul isn’t necessary, a few adjustments will help you feel and look better once spring has sprung, not to mention keep your skin and hair healthy. Follow these expert guidelines on cleaning up your beauty routine and swapping out some of your products now that warmer weather is on the horizon.

Spring Clean Your Beauty Stash

Spring cleaning doesn’t only refer to combing through the junk in your closet or garage. Your beauty stash also requires a good purge.

Discard products that are over six to nine months old since they can have bacteria build-up and ingredients can expire. Discard products that are over six to nine months old since they can have bacteria build-up and ingredients can expire.

“I look at season changes as the time to do a ‘spring cleaning’ and a ‘switch-up’ for my skin care regimen,” said Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC. “Essentially for season changes, I teach my patients to look over their skin care products — including topicals, make-up brushes and cleaning brushes — and clean out. I recommend discarding any products that are over six to nine months old since old products can have bacteria build-up and ingredients can expire and are no longer active.”

She added that it’s also a good time to reassess your skin type and consider what your regimen might need added or removed. Determine if you’re dealing with oily, dry, dull, irritated or acne-prone skin and opt for products that cater to your specific needs.

Exfoliate More often

“As we come out of winter, our skin is still a little on the dry and dehydrated side, making our pores look enlarged and our tone a little dull and red from the chilly temperatures and lack of humidity,” said Jenny Patinkin, a beauty expert and author. “As the weather warms up [and activity increases], our metabolism, circulation and oil production all get back into gear which will instantly brighten the complexion, but this is also a great time of year to exfoliate.”

Exfoliation expedites the process of sloughing off old skin cells so that new ones can emerge, explained Patinkin. For your body, a gentle physical exfoliator made with sugar, salt or finely-ground plant material can be used. For the more delicate skin on your face, consider a mild chemical exfoliator with AHA.

Dr. Levin adds, “In the winter the skin gets more dry and sensitive so usually exfoliating once to twice weekly is sufficient, but in the spring, exfoliation can be increased to twice to three times weekly in order to remove and turn over dead skin cells. This also improves the penetration of active ingredients.”

Switch to a Lightweight Moisturizer

“Look at dialing back on the thickness and richness of the moisturizing products you were using in winter,” notes Patinkin. “You can do the same with makeup, stepping down from medium or full coverage to a lighter BB Cream, tinted moisturizer or even just a tinted SPF.”

So instead of reaching for facial creams made with nut butters or heavy oils, opt for water gel moisturizers or dry oils like camellia or rosehip. For the rest of your body, switch from a heavy cream to a lotion or gel, as well.