7 Summer Beers Under 110 Calories

A 2012 study conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics found that the average American adult consumes 100 calories a day from beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages. Almost 20 percent of men and 6 percent of women consume more than 300 calories from alcohol daily.

But we’re willing to bet that’s low-balling it just a bit on summer weekends.

Think of your favorite summer activities: beach days, baseball games, backyard barbecues. The one common denominator? There’s a cold one in your hand.

And beer is often one of the worst offenders when it comes to packing on the summer pounds. Not only is a cold brew one of the first things we reach for at the bar on a hot day, but opting for your favorite summer variety can cost you upwards of 150 calories (we’re looking at you Blue Moon). Since few of us stop at just one, it’s easy to drink half a day’s worth of calories in one sitting. (Where did all these empty bottles come from?!)

Sipping a summer shandy every once in a while won’t kill you. But knowing the low-calorie options to grab from the cooler can save you hundreds of calories over the course of the day. These brews are the best option for beer lovers who are working on their six pack.

1. Budweiser Select

Calories: 55 per 12 oz.

Alcohol By Volume (APV): 2.4%

Carbs: 1.8 grams (g)

2. Busch Light

Calories: 95 per 12 oz.

ABV: 4.1%

Carbs: 3.2g

3. Michelob Ultra

Calories: 95 per 12 oz.

ABV: 4.2%

Carbs: 2.6g

4. Natural Light

Calories: 95 per 12oz

ABV: 4.2%

Carbs: 3.2g

5. Corona Light

Calorie: 99 per 12 oz.

ABV: 4.5%

Carbs: 5g

6. Coors Light

Calories: 102 per 12 oz

ABV: 4.2%

Carbs: 5g

7. Bud Light

Calories: 110 per 12 oz.

ABV: 4.2%