5. Replace butter with olive oil

Headlines proclaiming “Butter is Back” have been met with widespread enthusiasm so I’m prepared for some hate mail here, but as a lover of science, food and health, I have to let you in on the real story. Saturated fat, like butter, may have a neutral effect on our health, but unsaturated ones, like olive oil, have a positive role. There is strong — I repeat, strong — evidence that a Mediterranean-type diet, inclusive of olive oil and low in saturated fat, can lead to better blood pressure, bone health and memory. Other health benefits include a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Get on board with these benefits by trying some of these tips:

Drizzle olive oil over your avocado toast — and feel free to put an egg on it

Upgrade your store-bought hummus with a bit of high-quality extra virgin olive oil

Snack on olives instead of crackers or other carb-rich fare

Season fish or chicken with pesto made from fresh summery basil, pine nuts, Parmesan and extra virgin olive oil

Infuse extra virgin olive oil with your favorite fresh summery herbs or garlic, and use to season salads and whole grain bread

6. Have a serving of nuts instead of pretzels or chips

Given that nuts are crunchy, delicious and satisfying, I hope I don’t have to do much convincing here. But just in case, consider that refined carbs, like pretzels and chips have a negative impact on your health — subtracting years from your life in the form of deadly illnesses, like heart disease and diabetes. Nuts, on the other hand, have the opposite impact, lowering the risk of death from many chronic conditions. In the past, weight-conscious eaters steered clear of high-fat, high-calorie nuts, but we now know that nut eaters don’t have higher body weights, and in fact, consuming nuts is linked with a lower incidence of obesity. With this happy news, I offer these ways to eat more nuts:

Add crunch to hot cereal and rice dishes with sliced or chopped almonds, cashews and peanuts

Liven up salads with walnuts and pecans

Pulse nuts in a food processor and use instead of flour or bread crumbs as a coating for chicken and fish

Use nut butters as a base for marinades and salad dressings

Enjoy straight up

7. Replace red or processed meat with plant-based protein

Fewer things on the diet front are clearer than the link between red and processed meat and a risk of cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) recommends eating no more than 18 ounces of red meat each week, and really limiting bacon and other processed meats. And while protein is a requirement for maintaining all of the body’s tissues — muscle, blood vessels, skin, etc. — and hormones, you can meet these needs with plant proteins alone. I’m not suggesting you need to do this, but do try to stick to the AICR’s red meat limits and try these plant protein alternatives instead:

Make tacos using black beans instead of ground beef

Have a bean-based veggie burger over a basic hamburger

Try lentil or chickpea sliders instead of beef ones

Thinly slice extra firm tofu, season and roast to use in place of bacon with breakfast or in an heirloom tomato BLT

Snack on protein-and fiber-rich flavored roasted chickpeas instead of beef jerky

8. Have a serving of seafood instead of chicken or beef

While most Americans aren’t suffering from a lack of protein, few are eating an appropriate amount of seafood, according to the latest release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which suggests we aim for two servings per week. Seafood is a prime source of omega-3 fatty acids, and there is evidence that these fish fats can lower triglyceride levels, lead to blood pressure improvements and slow the rate of dangerous plaque formation in the arteries. Other research shows they may also play a role in reducing anxiety and preventing other mood disorders. One thing I love about seafood is it cooks quickly — ideal for busy weeknights! Here are some more suggestions for upping your seafood intake:

Add shrimp to salads — from classic Caesar to pasta salads

Make a seafood spread using canned or pouched wild salmon as the star ingredient

Take advantage of the Poke trend or go for always in-style sushi instead

Grill seafood steaks, like halibut and tuna

Top a piece of sautéed white fish with a fresh peach salsa

Splurge on a steamed lobster with corn on the cob

Try a stove-top clam bake

Just think, simple swaps add up without sacrificing time or deliciousness. You can create better habits and a healthier life one veggie at a time.

