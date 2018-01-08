9 things a registered dietitian wants you to know about weight loss

I’m not saying you need to eat like a rabbit — munching on carrot and celery sticks. You don’t. Instead, try new ways to cook veggies or experiment with fresh, filling, and seriously delicious salad combos. The key is to keep exploring the wide world of veggies until you find ways to enjoy them every day.

3. Don’t Be Afraid of Carbs

Sure, a low-carb plan can help you lose weight, but plenty of research also supports carbohydrates — even whole grain wheat — for slimming down. One recent study comparing grain avoiders to grain eaters found that the people who ate grains were less likely to be overweight or obese, and had a lower risk of metabolic complications, like type 2 diabetes. By contrast, avoiding grains was linked with a higher BMI and waist circumference, despite the fact that it was also linked with consuming fewer calories.

Another recent study showed that people who eat whole grains burned close to 100 more calories per day compared to people consuming similar calories but eating refined grains instead.

What I’ve learned is that you don’t need to take an all-or-nothing approach to grains. Most often, I consider grains a side dish rather than an entrée, but I still eat them every day. What is important is that you consistently choose whole grains over their refined counterparts. That means eating brown rice instead of white, whole grain bread over the pillowy, white sandwich bread you may have grown up loving, and choosing whole grain cereals, whether cold or hot, over hyper-processed refined versions.

4. Don’t Attempt to Out-Exercise a Bad Diet

Exercise has many benefits, and everyone needs to do it, but the truth is, your workout routine may not be helping you slim down, and even worse, it may be stalling your weight loss. There are a few things at play here. First, we tend to drastically overestimate how many calories we burn while exercising, particularly if we’re doing something intense, like spinning or running. Even our high-tech watches and other devices can overestimate the calories we’ve spent working out. That can lead to the reward mentality. Put another way, it’s that voice in your head that tells you, “You can have that cookie, you worked your butt off during spin!” Personally, I’ve never given myself permission to go for it (pizza! ice cream!) as often as when I was training for a half marathon. And though I was logging more than 30 miles in weekly runs, I put on a noticeable amount of weight.

Women, in particular, tend to eat what we expend in exercise, according to research on the matter. In plain terms, our bodies are well-regulated to know when we’ve done a session of HIIT or spent time on the elliptical. Unknowingly, we put a little more food on our plates or have a heftier snack in order to replenish what we burned off.

Other notable research found that for those new to exercise or those exercising less frequently, there may be a slight impact on energy expenditure, meaning it might provide a small (but meaningful) drop on the scale. But here’s the bad news: Workouts among people doing the most exercise didn’t show up on the scale. They likely experience other benefits — improved mental health, lower risk of heart disease, for instance — but they don’t have an edge when it comes to weight loss.

I’m not saying you should take a lifelong pass on fitness in order to slim down. What I am saying is that if you’re killing it on the cardio machine merely to burn calories and squeeze into your extra-skinny skinny jeans, you may need to re-think this strategy. When it comes to losing weight, it’s more about what you put in than what you’re burning off. Among participants in the Weight Control Registry, walking is the most frequent form of exercise, and there was no difference in weight maintenance after three years among people who participated in the most physical activity compared to those exercising the least.

5. Make Peace with the Scale

For most people, I recommend weighing yourself often — even daily, and no less frequently than once a week. Your scale provides great data points, allowing you to recognize when you’re trending in the wrong direction. At that point — let’s call it the 5-pound mark — it’s time to analyze where you may have gotten too relaxed. Have you eaten out more frequently? Are you skimping on the veggies? Perhaps you’ve had a few extra causes for celebration lately. Whatever the case, once you’ve noticed that you’ve put on 5 pounds, it’s time to take action. You don’t need an expert to recognize that it’s easier to lose 5 pounds than it is to lose 10 or 20.