Add This Roasted Broccoli Recipe to Your Summer Menu

Broccoli is one of the most nutritious foods you can consume. Because I try to incorporate broccoli into my family’s meals at least once per week, I am always looking for new ways to serve it. Roasting broccoli brings out a delicious and nutty flavor; roasting lemon slices and pickling shallots takes this to a whole new level for not much more effort. I have been known to eat half the serving bowl of this and call it a meal!

Roasted Broccoli and Lemon with Feta, Pickled Shallots and Pine Nuts

SERVES 6

Ingredients:

1 pound broccoli crowns, cut into florets and stems sliced

1 lemon, peel on, thinly sliced crosswise (or more if you like)

3 to 4 tablespoons unrefined extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil, melted

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pickled shallots:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated cane sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 medium-size shallots, thinly sliced

To assemble:

1/4 cup raw pine nuts

1/4 teaspoon unrefined extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled, preferably goat or sheep’s milk (optional; omit for vegan/DF)

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with unbleached parchment paper.

2. Place the broccoli and lemon slices on the prepared pan. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Spread out evenly in a single layer on the pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges.

3. Prepare the pickled shallots: Combine 1 cup of water and the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the sliced shallots and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the liquid and set aside in a bowl to cool.

4. Toast the pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until toasted. Remove from the heat, drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt to taste. Toss to combine.

5. Place the roasted broccoli and lemon in a bowl and top with the pickled shallots, crumbled feta, if using, and toasted pine nuts. Serve immediately or at room temperature.

TIP: Try to buy feta made with either goat’s milk, sheep’s milk or a blend of both, which will taste much richer than feta made with cow’s milk. Furthermore, goat’s and sheep’s milk, which are naturally homogenized, are more digestible than cow’s milk.

RELATED: This Roasted Cauliflower Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Side

Excerpted from Kitchen Matters: More than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable by Pamela Salzman. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group, Inc.