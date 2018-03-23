MYTH: JUICING IS A GREAT WAY TO LOSE WEIGHT

FACT: Juicing to lose weight is a terrible idea. “This is not a good road to lasting weight loss,” explains Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in the New York City area.

There are so many reasons Gorin advises against juicing. “For one, drinking only juice would leave you short of the calories your body needs to optimally function. You’d also be getting mostly carbohydrates and would be lacking the protein and healthy fats your body needs daily. Protein and healthy fats help to keep you full, so you'd also likely be very hungry on this diet!.

It may not be as sexy as juicing, if you really want to lose weight, Gorin recommends filling up on healthful foods instead. “Eat a balanced diet of fruit and vegetables, lean protein such as tofu or salmon, whole grains (oatmeal or quinoa are great picks), and healthy fats such as avocado and olive oil.” She also suggests cutting calories by limiting the foods that don’t need to be in your diet, such as alcohol.

MYTH: ONLY SHOP THE PERIMETER OF THE STORE

FACT: Believe it or not, this isn't the perfect recipe for your body or your wallet. "It’s true that the perimeter of the store holds colorful produce (fruits and veggies that don’t even require labels), meat and poultry, and the dairy, but if you ignore the center aisles, you’ll be missing out on valuable foods that are kind to your body and your budget,” advises Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, author of "Read it Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table."

When you steer towards the center, you’ll discover plant foods like beans, whole grains and nuts. “These foods are delicious, healthy, affordable, versatile and easy to store,” she says. Still, you can’t ignore the fine print known as the ingredient list and Nutrition Facts Panel. “Flip packages over to read what you’re really getting,” says Taub-Dix.

MYTH: DON’T EAT EGG YOLKS

FACT: This myth persists for dieters trying to cut fat and calories, but according to Angie Asche, MS, RD of Eleat Sports Nutrition, skipping the yolks is a big nutrition miss. “Egg yolks are rich in vitamins A and D, fatty acids, and antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, to name a few,” she explains. Asche encourages eating the whole egg for the most nutrition.

MYTH: DRINK 8 GLASSES OF WATER PER DAY

FACT: Certainly, dietitians are proponents of proper hydration, both for working out and everyday life. It’s the standard advice that they take exception to. “Everyone varies in their age, size, gender, activity level and health status, so there isn't one fluid recommendation to suit everyone's needs,” explains Rizzo, who instead, offers the following tip for determining your fluid status. Check your urine output and color. “If there is a sizable amount and it's pale yellow in color, you’re properly hydrated. If you only put out a small amount of dark-colored urine (like apple cider vinegar), you’re dehydrated,” she explains. The goal: drink enough fluid until your urine is consistently pale yellow. That’s when you know you’ve met your individual fluid needs.

MYTH: FILL UP ON SUPERFOODS

FACT: “The term superfood is a buzzword that has no meaning in the scientific or medical community,” according to Mitchell Zandes, registered dietitian and nutrition blogger. How does a food get to superfood status if there is no acceptable definition? Though Zandes appreciates that superfoods are generally healthy, thereby steering people towards nutritious fare, there’s no need to make a distinction between one healthful food and another. Just because a banana may not show up on a superfoods list doesn’t mean you should avoid bananas at all cost. Recognize that headlines are meant to grab your attention but the reality is that even if it doesn’t make it on a top 10 list, plant foods (those fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds, beans and whole grains that dietitians routinely recommend) will bring goodness to your plate and your body.

MYTH: GLUTEN FREE = HEALTHIER

FACT: “While it's important to avoid gluten if you have a medical condition, like celiac disease, being gluten-free doesn't automatically make a product better for you,” according to Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, author of "Eat Right When Time is Tight." “Gluten-free products can vary greatly in the amount of sugar, fat, and other nutrients they contain,” she explains.

When manufacturers remove gluten, they often make up for the difference in flavor and texture by adding more sugar, salt and refined starches, like potato and tapioca starch. To avoid getting duped by gluten free foods, check the ingredient list and Nutrition Facts label to ensure your gluten free pick is also a healthy choice.

MYTH: YOU NEED TO CUT CARBS TO LOSE WEIGHT

FACT: “A big misconception my clients have is thinking that completely eliminating bread, potatoes, pasta and rice will help with achieving a healthier weight, improving brain function, and a number of other things that don’t have strong scientific backing,” says plant-based dietitian Catherine Perez, MS, RD, LDN. “Carbs, in the form of whole grain or whole starch sources, are packed with B vitamins, folate and fiber,” she says, adding that fiber helps fill you up and feel more satisfied with meals. Both of these factors can help you achieve weight loss. Eating these foods can also keep your digestive system humming and prevent constipation — an issue that can plague carb-avoiders.

MYTH: PASTA MAKES YOU FAT

FACT: Just in case you weren’t convinced that carbs can be okay, nutritionist Keri Gans, MS, RDN, author of The Small Change Diet, offers this reminder: “No one food can make you gain weight.” Take note: It’s all about the portion and preparation. “A huge bowl of fettuccine alfredo is definitely going to be high in calories. Prepared differently, you’ll get a healthy meal. One of my favorites is a one-cup serving of pasta sautéed in olive oil with lots of veggies (spinach, broccoli and artichokes, being some of my go-tos), with grilled shrimp.” You don’t need to live without pasta, but find some other ways to love it as Gans recommends.

