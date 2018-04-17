Comfort Care Is Not Giving Up — Not By A Long Shot

While we don’t know the specifics of Barbara Bush’s situation, we know that she is forgoing future medical treatments, meaning that she’s no longer seeking to cure or reverse her condition but to instead focus her time and energy on “comfort, quality and dignity, and make sure her family is taken care of,” as Tucker frames it. Yes, this means she may refuse a medical intervention down the road, but no, it doesn’t mean she’s surrendering.

“There’s clearly a misconception among people when they hear that someone is electing comfort care and ceasing medical treatments that they’re giving up,” says Tucker. “But actually they’re just changing the goal and the focus of their care, and making a conscious decision to say, ‘This is how I will live this part of my life.’ They may live very vigorously in the joy and comfort that they find.”

They may even add some time to their life, as Dr. Periyakoil points out. “We know based on extensive science and research that when people feel better, they live longer,” says Periyakoil.

A Caring Option For All People With All Types of Illnesses

The former first lady may have more priviliged access to medical services than the average patient, but virtually anyone who has medical insurance can get comfort care when in failing health. Moreover, you can get it even if you are not past the point of curative treatment. This is known as palliative care, and specialists like Periyakoil advocate beginning it as soon as you are diagnosed with a serious illness.

“There’s a false dichotomy that says you treat the disease and then you treat the symptoms in a piecemeal approach,” says Periyakoil. “Palliative care looks at the full impact of the disease on the person. So, for example, if you have heart failure, a cardiologist will look at your heart function and see how efficient the heart is at pumping blood and give you medicine to take, [etcetera]. But you may also experience air hunger, or a feeling of breathlessness, that the cardiologist won't typically think of treating, whereas we would, because we recognize that the heart is only one organ, but it’s the whole human we have to treat.”

Making The Experience Humane, Dignified and Graceful

It’s likely that Mrs. Bush is receiving this full body and mind approach in her present environment. In addition to the traditional medical staff you’d see in a hospital, the former first lady may also be enjoying the comforts of a massage therapist, a pet therapist, art therapist, music therapist and just about “anyone who can humanize this experience,” says Dr. Tucker, adding that some form of spiritual guidance is often integral, depending on the person’s beliefs.

“Really it’s about not only comfort, but also making sure your family is as comfortable as possible and has direction because this is a very difficult time for them,” says Tucker. “Barbara Bush has led a life of grace and dignity and I very much see this as a continuation of that, and of making her own decisions.”

