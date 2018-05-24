Get the Better newsletter.

We all have a general sense of what the best diet choices are (even if we’re guilty of not always making them).

Water over soda. Vegetables over chips. Lean protein over red meat.

But in our hectic day-to-day lives it’s inevitable that we run into some situations where it’s not quite so black and white. While there may not be a best decision at our disposal, equipped with the right knowledge, we can make a slightly better one until we can get back on track.

For those situations where there is a bit of grey area, we tapped Madelyn Fernstrom, Ph.D., CNS, health and nutrition editor for NBC News and the Today show, to school us on what the better decision actually is. It’s time to put your knowledge to the test. How well can you navigate these common nutritional dilemmas?

You're running late for work: Is grabbing a donut at the morning meeting better or worse than eating nothing at all?

Answer: Better

Why: “This may be a surprise. Some people would think having nothing is better, but try not to skip breakfast,” says Fernstrom. “The problem with skipping food in the morning is it usually makes you over-hungry for lunch and you overeat. The best approach is to eat a modest meal (around 200 calories) within 3 hours of waking up.” Plus, you’ve been fasting overnight, so if you’re running on an empty stomach your energy levels may be low, she adds. A donut weighs in at about around 300 calories. Yes, it has sugar. But it has sugar and fat, which Fernstrom says allows the sugar to be absorbed more slowly. “And a donut is not the worst thing to choose: You might be surprised to know that a donut has fewer calories and less sugar than a low-fat blueberry muffin,” says Fernstrom, adding that if you do grab a donut or a muffin, wash it down with a latte for added protein.

One caveat: If you’re not hungry, don’t force yourself to eat. “For healthy people, our bodies are really great at keeping blood-sugar levels stable. Skipping breakfast generally won’t impact blood sugar for most people — we are metabolically built to sustain variations in food intake,” says Fernstrom. So, if you aren’t hungry don’t grab any food in front of you just to have it. “It’s better to wait and eat when you’re hungry. Be mindful and see how you feel, that’s the best guide of all” she adds.

You're making an omelet: Is using whole eggs better or worse than using egg whites?

Answer: Better

Why: “It’s better to use that whole egg. It’s not bad to use the white, but here’s the news flash: for health, eggs are back. It used to be ‘eggs are bad, they have a lot of cholesterol and will raise your blood cholesterol’ and that turns out not to be exactly true," says Fernstrom. "The yolk is filled with a lot of nutrients including vitamin D and protein, it does have a little saturated fat and cholesterol, but it’s not the bad food that we’ve been taught for so many years. So enjoy a couple of whole eggs.” If you don’t like whole eggs or don’t tolerate them well, opting for just the whites is fine, she adds, but if you’re a fan of the yolk there’s no need to toss them out!

Is grabbing a green juice a better or worse breakfast than an Egg McMuffin?

Answer: Worse

Why: “Green juice is good to have as part of a breakfast, but having the egg sandwich is going to be better. The best thing about an Egg McMuffin is its size — small!” says Fernstrom. “Eggs are a great source of protein and often you can get a whole-wheat English muffin and choose Canadian bacon (the leanest breakfast meat) and maybe a slice of cheese for a little calcium. It will be satisfying and allow you to grab and go.” Green juice can be a smart choice as part of breakfast: “You want to add a little protein or something with a little substance,” says Fernstrom. The bottle we picked up had 38 grams of sugar, which while yes, is coming from natural sources, is also almost an entire days’ worth of recommended sugar intake in one bottle, Fernstrom says. The guidelines suggest keeping sugar intake at about 10 teaspoons or 40 grams a day. “Skip the fruit juice: it strips away the fiber from the fruit,” she says. “Always look for whole pureed fruits and vegetables for the fiber.”