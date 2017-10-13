Facebook can make a birthday extra awesome. Even the most resistant lurker might be tempted to lift their comment controls just once a year to rake in the well wishes. And why not? Facebook makes it super easy to remember birthdays — and even easier for people to wish you well.

It also makes it easy to keep in touch with old friends and people you care for, but can’t see in 3D that often, for whatever reason.

The thing is, Facebook also makes it a little too easy to substitute a quick click for a more personal and meaningful gesture, like a phone call, a text or an invite to hang out.

Karen North, Professor of Digital Social Media and Director at the USC Annenberg School, says, even as fantastic as it is to receive good tidings at all, social media birthday wishes can be something of a double-edged sword. “It is extremely easy just to say a quick, impersonal ‘happy birthday’ and get that sense of closure, but that does not mean that we have conveyed our true wishes and caring to the person,” she says.

Social Media Encourages Voyuerism, Hinders Intimacy

Stunted connections on social media between “friends” don’t just happen on birthdays. Social media apps like Facebook have made it so easy to communicate, we barely do it by other any other means anymore. “People spend time peering into the lives of their friends, reading posts and updates, looking at photos and feeling that they are ‘catching up’ with that friend yet, frequently, people do not engage with that friend,” says North. “They don't comment or message. They don't pick up the phone to connect. So rather than using Facebook to deepen the friendship, we sometimes observe our friends, rather than show them that we care.”