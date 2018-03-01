Get the Better newsletter.

While it's a time of celebration, fireworks and family and friends, the month of July is also peak time for grill fires, according to The National Fire Protection Association. In fact, there are 7,000 gas grill fires in the United States every year, many of them due to leaky propane.

So, what should you do first when you haul that grill out of the shed this week? Check for a gas leak, says Jeff Rossen, NBC News National Investigative Correspondent and host of Rossen Reports. In the video above, Rossen shares two ways to safely use your gas grill this summer.

How to Check If There's a Gas Leak

Step 1: Make a soapy water mixture in a spray bottle.

Step 2: Bring your gas grill outside. Testing should always be done outside in a well-ventilated space at least three or four feet away from the house.

Step 3: Turn on the gas and spray the mixture on the connection between your gas tank and the grill itself. If it bubbles, you've got a gas leak. If you do have a leak, turn the gas off immediately and consult the grill's manual or call the manufacturer for more information about parts and service.

How to Light a Gas Grill Safely

Step 1: Open the grill before you ignite it. Never try to light the grill with the cover closed.

Step 2: Don't keep hitting the ignition switch if the grill doesn't light right away. Instead, turn off all the dials and wait three to four minutes until the gas dissipates and try again.