Dining solo can be fun (hello, TV dinners!) but a new study shows doing it too often can take a toll on your health. A recent Korean study, published in Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, revealed men who eat by themselves at least twice per day are more prone to develop metabolic syndrome, a triple-whammy of risk factors for prediabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, than people who always eat with others.

This link between loneliness and ill health makes perfect sense to Andrew Abeyta, assistant professor of the department of psychology at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Camden, because loneliness has always been a risk factor for chronic disease and premature death.

“We rely on relationships for emotional support and stress management,” Abeyta explains. “Lonely people lack a strong social support systems and are therefore more vulnerable to the physical wears and tears of stress and anxiety. In turn, they’re at higher risk for developing stress-related diseases or conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

A lack of social support can also make it tough for people who feel less motivated to set and pursue goals, like healthy eating. “A lack of motivation can lead to poor food choices, settling for what is easiest and for what is comforting,” says Abeyta.