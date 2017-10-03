The Flu Shot: The Myths, The Facts And Why Doctors Recommend It

"At its most effective the flu shot would prevent you from getting the flu, but really when you look at studies, the purpose of the vaccine is to reduce the number of severe flu illnesses that require going to the hospital," says Chang. "In other words if you get the flu vaccine, the real goal is even if you do get the flu that you are not as sick as you would be if you had not gotten the vaccine."

Basically, if your immune system is primed to deal with the virus, should it still attack you, you likely won't develop a severe flu infection.

Another purpose of the flu vaccine: not everyone can get it, so it's important that people who can receive it do so that "we build herd immunity," says Dr. Tewari.

"A lot of patients who have immunological diseases, or an organ transplant, have cancer or other conditions may not be strong enough to get a flu vaccine," Tewari adds. "But if those around them are vaccinated, we develop a herd immunity, so that hopefully the few people who can't get the vaccine will not get infected."

The vast majority of people over the age of six months are A-OK to get a flu shot. Both Dr. Chang and Dr. Tewari insist that there are very few exceptions. Even if you have an egg allergy (remember flu vaccines are often cultivated in eggs) your doctor can recommend an alternate type of vaccine if needed.

What If I'm Pregnant?

Just last week there was a study published suggesting that the flu vaccine could be associated with early-term miscarriage in some pregnant women. But this finding is far from conclusive, and doctors still advise pregnant women to get the flu shot.

"Let’s be clear: this study does not suggest the flu vaccine can cause an increased risk of miscarriage," says Dr. Sherry Ross an OB/GYN at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. "The flu is more likely to cause serious illness in pregnancy compared to those women who are not pregnant [because] in pregnancy there are changes in the immune system, heart and lung function that make pregnant women more prone to severe illness from the flu which can lead to hospitalization or even death. Other problems as a result of the flu include dehydration, miscarriage and preterm labor."

Furthermore, a flu shot helps protect newborns from getting the flu.

"Babies can't get the flu vaccine until thy are six months, so by getting the vaccine herself, the mom will make the antibodies and pass it onto the baby, protecting them from severe flu for the first months of their lives," says Dr. Chang.

Still, it is totally understandable to be concerned, so if you are pregnant and have questions, talk to your OB/GYN. And if you're a parent who is unsure if your six month old is really ready for the flu vaccine, pay a visit to your pediatrician.

"If anything it's a good excuse for a well baby visit," adds Chang, who admits that as a pediatrician he holds some bias when recommending that parents take their little ones to the pediatrician for their flu shots, but says he doesn't see any problem with having them administered at your local pharmacy.

Children, like elderly people, are indeed more susceptible to developing severe flu. This is in part because they're ultra exposed in schools and daycare facilities (and you know, they may not have the best hand hygiene), but also because their immune systems haven't been toughened up.

"Children have had less experience with flu, whereas adults have more antibody from previous infections," says Dr. James D. Cherry, a distinguished research professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

Flu Shots Are Critical If You're In A Disaster Affected Area

While doctors recommend that virtually everybody get their flu shot, Dr. Tewari, based in Houston, Texas makes the timely point that if you are in a disaster-affected area, it's particularly critical.

"Hurricane Harvey and the other natural disasters affecting many have brought dirty water, and viruses are not visible like mold so we don't even know what's in the air," says Tewari. "People have been displaced, are living in shelters, wearing borrowed clothes and eating donated food. You just don't know what you're being exposed to. Plus, when you’re stressed your immunity gets lowered."