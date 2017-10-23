This time of year invariably turns thoughts to all matters frightful and what it means to face our fears — whether you’re a devout fan of the horror flick genre, holding a séance or simply considering a macabre costume.

Recent times have tasked us with facing our fears more than ever, in a way. With terms like “massacre” bandied about so often, the recently released Survey of American Fears from Chapman University reflects how our biggest fears are basically a checklist comprised of daily headlines: topping this year’s list of biggest fears are corrupt government officials (check), losing our healthcare (check) and environmental pollution (conditions are now ripe for even more of a check).

When real life can mimic a horror movie, we’re constantly reminded about the fragility of our existence. Yet that’s not enough of a scare for those who still feel compelled to seek out frightening experiences — even find them cathartic. It begs the question: Why do some of us like to be scared?

This is Your Brain on Horror Movies

As counterintuitive as it sounds, fear can feel good to some people. It releases dopamine — a feel-good chemical — in the bodies of certain individuals, says Margee Kerr, PhD, sociologist and author of SCREAM: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear. Indeed, studies that explore how dopamine and fear are intermingled exist in abundance.

Christopher Bader, professor of sociology at Chapman University and one of the authors of above-mentioned survey, agrees. “Fear responses produce endorphins, which can be a sort of natural high,” he explains.

Scientists have long examined fear from a physiological perspective. According to a 2007 study, every brain experiences fear and anxiety (because the overruling emotion in anxiety is fear) differently — and you may be more vulnerable to it depending on how your brain is shaped. Your amygdala, the part of your brain connected to and just behind the prefrontal cortex, is in charge of what makes you afraid and how you choose to express it. People who suffer from anxiety already have prefrontal cortexes that look a little different than other folks. What’s more, the study showed that people suffer from two distinct types of anxiety disorders and the brain works differently in each: folks suffering from fight-or-flight panic disorders and PTSD had an underactive prefrontal cortex, while those with worry-based anxiety, like OCD and generalized anxiety disorder, seemed to have an overactive prefrontal cortex.